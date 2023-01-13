News
Lithuania Awards Ukrainian President Zelenskiy With 2022 Freedom Prize
Lithuania has presented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with the 2022 Freedom Prize at a ceremony hosted by the Lithuanian parliament.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Lithuania Petro Beshta accepted the award on Zelenskiy's behalf on January 13, which is Lithuania’s Freedom Defenders’ Day commemorating the deaths of 14 civilians killed in 1991 by Soviet troops following Lithuania's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
Zelenskiy, who participated in the ceremony virtually, expressed his gratitude to the people of Lithuania for their support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion launched in February last year.
“I want to thank you for not betraying freedom for a minute -- and not only in these 323 brutal days of Russia’s inhuman war, when we have felt your support all the time,” said Zelenskiy, who was selected last month by Lithuania’s parliament, the Seimas, to receive the award.
He said the “free hearts of Lithuanians” and Lithuania’s path toward Europe had inspired countless people in various countries once enslaved by Russia.
“Lithuania has been, and I am sure still is, one of the sincerest defenders of freedom, and this is the best tribute to the heroes who defeated the empire in those winter days 32 years ago,” Zelenskiy emphasized.
The Freedom Prize was established by the Lithuanian parliament in 2011 to honor “individuals and organizations for their achievements in and contribution to the defense of human rights, development of democracy, and promotion of international cooperation for the cause of self-determination and sovereignty of the nations in Eastern and Central Europe.”
The prize, which includes 5,000 euros ($5,400), is presented annually on January 13, when Lithuania honors the victims of the country’s Bloody Sunday. In addition to the 14 civilians who were killed, hundreds of others were injured in Vilnius.
The deadly clashes in Lithuania 32 years ago are considered a turning point in the efforts of Lithuania and two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, to gain independence from the Soviet Union.
With reporting by dpa and Lrt.lt
Lithuania-Latvia Gas Pipeline Hit By Explosion, Operator Says
A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on January 13, but there was no immediate evidence of an attack, Lithuania's gas transmission operator Amber Grid said. Video from Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT showed a fire raging at the blast site in the north of the country. Amber Grid Chief Executive Nemunas Biknius said the company did not see any “malign cause” based on the initial assessment, but the investigation will cover all possible options. The supply of gas was cut off and the flames were expected to soon subside, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
WADA Says Russia Found 'No Fault' In Valieva Doping Case
A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year's Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on January 13. WADA said it was "concerned" by the conclusion and said it would review the case before deciding on further steps. The Russian skater won gold in the team competition before it was announced that two months earlier she had tested positive for a banned substance. The Russian tribunal ruled that Valieva should only be disqualified from one day of the Russian national championships, the competition at which the positive sample was taken. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Soccer Star Karimi Says Khamenei Doesn't Represent Iran
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Karimi, who has emerged as one of the biggest critics of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters, has rebuked Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he doesn't represent the country.
Karimi slammed Khamenei in a post on Instagram on January 12 just hours after the Iranian leader indirectly referred to celebrities who have supported Iranians protesting the death of a young woman while she was in police custody as "mercenaries who have fled to other countries and spread mud against Iran" and that the country's youth "will be disappointed" in them.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, several celebrities have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces the death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Many Iranian celebrities outside the country, meanwhile, have taken a stand against the government and criticized the repression of protesters. Among them, Karimi -- who is living in an undisclosed country -- and prominent Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad have expressed even stronger positions after leaving Iran.
"You have gathered a number of sycophants and corrupt people around you and think that makes you the leader of the whole of Iran?" Karimi wrote on his Instagram account -- which has 14.6 million followers -- in response to Khamenei's comments.
"If I were the target of all these opposition slogans, I would have left and not even looked behind," Karimi added using #deathtothedictator in the post.
Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has been a target of the government over his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 12 million followers.
In October, he was charged in absentia by authorities in Tehran over his support for antigovernment protesters who have taken to the streets across the country after Amini's died while being held in custody for failing to "properly wear" an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Karimi, widely regarded as one of the greatest Iranian players of all time, has condemned Amini’s death while lending his support to the protesters, particularly women. He has also urged security forces not to allow “innocent blood to be shed.”
The has posed one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistani Police Bust Organ-Trafficking Ring
Police in Pakistan said on January 13 that they busted an organ-trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having one of his kidneys removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs -- mainly kidneys -- to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000). "It was only after we followed the evidence and leads that we discovered that there was an organ-trafficking operation behind the boy's disappearance," Rehan Anjum, a spokesman for Punjab police, told the AFP news agency on January 13. Six people were arrested.
Ukrainian Parliament Revokes Mandates Of Five Lawmakers
KYIV -- Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has revoked the mandates of five lawmakers, four of whom are suspected of high treason.
Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said in a post on Telegram on January 13 that lawmakers voted to cancel the mandates of Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, Rinat Kuzmin, and Viktor Medvedchuk due to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's move to deprive them of citizenship two days earlier.
The mandate of the fifth lawmaker, Andriy Aksonov, was rendered invalid at his own request, Zheleznyak's Telegram post said.
On January 10, Zelenskiy said he deprived Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin, and Medvedchuk of Ukrainian citizenship due to facts collected by the State Security Service and the State Migration Service, suggesting that the four committed high treason.
The constitution states that the loss of citizenship can be presented as the basis for having a parliamentary mandate revoked.
At least three of the men are outside Ukraine at the moment.
The four were elected as members of the Russia-friendly Opposition Platform--For Life party, which is currently banned in Ukraine.
Derkach has been a Ukrainian legislator for more than two decades, but investigators believe he received more than half a million dollars from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies "for subversive activities against Ukraine during 2019-2022." He has not attended a parliamentary sessions since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture and reportedly a godfather to Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter, was detained in April and handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September.
Kozak left Ukraine in 2021.
Pretrial investigators say Kuzmin "placed propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine" in the media.
Aksonov was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in April 2021 for the Poryadok (Order) party. But his election caused controversy as investigative reports in 2017 revealed he may have Russian citizenship.
None of the five men has publicly responded to the move stripping them of their mandates.
Iranian Journalist Arrested At Airport, Placed In Evin Prison Without Details Of Charges
Iranian journalist Nasim Soltanbeigi has been arrested at Tehran’s International Airport and transferred to Evin prison without being given details of the charges she faces.
Iran Jalali, Soltanbeigi's mother, said in a tweet on January 12 that her daughter told her in a brief phone call that the security forces had transferred her to solitary confinement. She has no news about the charges or the reason for the arrest.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She has been arrested before for her activism. She was held for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
A year later, she was arrested again along with some leftist student activists and was sentenced to a total of six years in prison for "acting against national security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic." She was finally released from prison in 2014.
The new arrest comes amid monthslong nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, just days after being detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
According to the Tehran Journalists Association, at least 70 Iranian journalists have been arrested since the beginning of the protests.
In a statement published on January 11, the association said that a number of arrested journalists have been released on bail, while 30 journalists are still in prison.
The protests have seen more than 500 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkmenistan's Former President Making Moves Seen As Attempt To Become Paramount Leader
ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan's former president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who handed his post to his son Serdar Berdymukhammedov last year and currently leads the upper chamber of the parliament, plans to reform the parliament structure, apparently aiming to become the paramount leader of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
State media in the energy-rich country reported Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who heads the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty), announced at parliament's session on January 11 that the legislature will be turned back into a single-chamber organ. The People's Council will turn into a separate body and become "the highest power," supervising all branches of rule with the right to change the constitution, adopt constitutional laws, and determine domestic and foreign policies.
In September 2020, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov turned the single-chamber parliament into a bicameral legislature by announcing the creation of a new upper house and proclaiming himself as its chairman even though the constitution did not allow presidents to lead such a body.
Critics have said Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's moves were made to secure his lifetime leadership and the eventual succession of the presidency to his son, Serdar, and his grandchildren.
"There is absolutely no doubt that all of this is being carried out because of the distorted ego of Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, for whom being the chairman of the parliament’s upper chamber is not enough and now he wants to turn himself into the leader of the nation who strictly controls all other branches of power, making them report to the People's Council,” Turkmen political observer and analyst Kumush Bairieva told RFE/RL.
Government critics and human rights groups say Berdymukhammedov suppressed dissent during his presidency in 2006-2022 and no changes were made after Serdar Berdymukhammedov was sworn into office in March last year.
Kremlin Reportedly Readying Putin's Nomination For 2024 Presidential Vote
A Russian newspaper says Kremlin political advisers are laying the groundwork for Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for reelection next year amid speculation about his political intentions. Kommersant quoted its sources on January 13 as saying that the election is likely to be held in March 2024, with Putin being a candidate regardless of the state of the conflict currently ongoing in Ukraine. The report came a day after the Vyorstka online newspaper quoted its sources similarly as saying preparations are under way. Putin, 70, has been president or prime minister of Russia since 1999 and, after constitutional amendments approved in 2020, may stand for reelection. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Popular Kyrgyz Blogger Arrested After Court Cancels His Parole-Like Probation
BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz blogger known for his critical reports of authorities has been detained after the Bishkek City Court canceled his three-year parole-like probation.
Adilet Ali Myktybek, known on social media as Alibek Baltabai, was sentenced to five years in prison in November on a charge of calling for social unrest via the Internet, allegations he has called politically motivated.
The court ruled at the time that Myktybek would not have to serve his prison sentence immediately, but instead would be under a three-year parole-like probation period. If he served that period without any violations, the court said his five-year prison term would be cancelled.
The blogger's lawyer, Taken Moldokulov, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek City Court's decision on January 12 to send his client to a penal colony was made at the request of prosecutors who considered Myktybek's sentence too lenient.
Moldokulov also said that the court annulled the probation part of the sentence leaving the five-year prison term without changes.
"The Penitentiary Service is expected to inform us where exactly Adilet Baltabai will be serving his term," Moldokulov said, adding that the court decision will be appealed.
Myktybek was detained in late June last year after he was questioned by Bishkek police for a third time since May about his coverage of rallies by civil rights activists.
Following his release in November, Myktybek continued his blogging activities and took part in a rally on January 10 to express support to 26 jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in October for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan.
Myktybek has been known for actively covering anti-government rallies and pickets in the Central Asian nation.
He is also a freelance correspondent for the Next television channel, whose director, Taalaibek Duishembiev, was handed a suspended three-year prison sentence in September after a court found him guilty of inciting interethnic hatred by airing a controversial report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Twelve People Taken To Hospital After Serbia's Second Ammonia Leak In Less Than A Month
A dozen people were taken to the hospital and several homes were evacuated due to an ammonia leak in the Serbian industrial town of Pancevo, authorities said. All 12 were released after medical checks. The leak, the second such incident in less than a month, happened on January 12 from a tanker truck parked in a lot near Pancevo, 20 kilometers northeast of Belgrade, Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) reported. Authorities said a probe was under way to determine responsibility for the incident. Last month, Transport Minister Goran Vesic blamed poor infrastructure for an ammonia leak in a village in southeast Serbia that left two dead and a dozen injured. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Talks With Saudis Could Restore Relations
Talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago, Iran’s foreign minister said on January 13. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a conference in Jordan last month that was attended by Middle Eastern and European officials. The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Prince Faisal was the highest-level encounter between the two countries since they cut relations seven years ago. Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is majority Shi'ite, have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, but relations worsened after the 2016 execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh. To read the original story from AP, click here.
German Foreign Minister Calls For African Solidarity Against Putin
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 13 called for closer cooperation between the European Union and the African Union to respond to crises in the world, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, and food shortages. In a speech to African Union (AU) leaders at the group's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Baerbock said Germany, France, and other European countries are counting on support from Africa. "We as Europeans need the support of our friends and partners worldwide in times when peace in Europe has been attacked by the Russian war of aggression," she remarked. Baerbock also called for AU support for reforms to the UN Security Council that would add additional permanent seats to the body, including two for Africa.
Russia Must Provide 'Immediate' Medical Care To Navalny, Germany Urges
Germany on January 13 demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia. Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann. Berlin also reiterated a call for Navalny's release, saying his imprisonment is based on a "politically motivated verdict.” For the past two years, the 46-year-old has been held outside Vladimir, a town east of Moscow, after an embezzlement conviction, one of several rulings Navalny has denounced as attempts to silence him. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Ukraine Rejects Rare Russian Claim Of Battleground Success
Ukraine has rejected claims by Russia of a rare battleground success after months of setbacks in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, saying intense fighting continues for control of the town.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 13 that it had captured the strategically important salt-mining town overnight. There have been several conflicting reports over who controls the town in recent days, and the Russian claim could not be independently verified.
Ukraine and Washington have tamped down talk about the importance of Soledar, saying the heavy cost in personnel incurred by Russia was not worth an area now devastated by weeks of fighting and likely not significant enough to swing the war markedly in Moscow's favor.
"No, this is not true. Severe fighting is still going on in the town," Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces, said on January 13 in comments to the media outlet RBC-Ukraine, just hours after the Russian ministry's claim.
"Ukraine's armed forces have the situation under control in difficult conditions," he added.
Ukraine said earlier on January 13 that it was facing a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar.
“The night in Soledar was hot. Fighting continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces towards Donetsk and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said.
"This is a difficult stage of the war, but we will win this war. There is no doubt,” she added.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its statement that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the past three days of heavy fighting and bombardments. Ukrainian officials have said more than 500 civilians are trapped inside the town, including 15 children. Russian did not talk about any possible civilian casualties.
Russia has been throwing major resources into the battle for Soledar as it launches an assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is located about 10 kilometers to the southwest. Soledar would provide Russia with a secure and dominant artillery position within range of the city.
Establishing full control over Soledar makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in the southwestern city of Artemovsk, and then to block and take into the 'cauldron' the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remaining in it," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
The ministry's claim comes several days after the Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the ostensibly private Russian mercenary group Vagner, said his forces, which have been operating in coordination with Russian troops, had captured the city.
The Kremlin, however, had backed away from Prigozhin's statements, saying that while there had been a "positive dynamic in advances," people should wait for "official information" on the situation.
Prigozhin, meanwhile, took exception to the ministry taking credit for a victory he feels his troops -- consisting of trained mercenaries and men recruited from prisons with a promise of pardons for their efforts -- made possible.
"I read with surprise the statement from the Ministry of Defense...Soledar was taken solely by the efforts of the fighters of the Wagner PMC and there is no need to offend the fighters by downplaying their contribution," he said.
"You are demotivating them. It is necessary to fight instead of comparing each others d**ks and stealing others' achievements."
While Soledar is seen as strategically important, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said a Russian victory there, or even in nearby Bakhmut, may not end up having a major impact on the trajectory of Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, which is now in its 11th month.
"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 12, "and it certainly isn't going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down.”
Meanwhile, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on January 13 that Belarus could enter the conflict if Kyiv decides to “invade" it or Russia.
"From a legal point of view, the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or the invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine are sufficient grounds for a collective response," Foreign Ministry official Aleksei Polishchuk told the official Russian state TASS news agency.
He added, however, that it was up to the leaders of the two countries to make such a decision. Belarusian soldiers have not participated in the invasion, but Minsk has allowed Russia to use its territory to stage operations in the conflict with Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said speculation about the potential for a renewed Russian offensive via neighboring Belarus showed that Ukrainian defense forces "must be ready both at the border and in the regions.”
"We understand that, apart from powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions," he said on January 11.
Belarus lies directly north of Ukraine. The two countries share a border running about 1,100 kilometers.
On the diplomatic front, United Nations Security Council was due to discuss the situation in Ukraine later on January 13.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kazakh Lawmakers Strip Nazarbaev Family Members Of Legal Immunity
ASTANA -- Kazakh lawmakers have approved a move annulling the Law on the First President-Leader of the Nation (Elbasy), depriving immediate family members of the Central Asian nation's former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev of legal immunity.
The move on January 13 came two days after the Kazakh Constitutional Court canceled the law "at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a June 2022 nationwide referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as elbasy."
The law in question was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members, along with other benefits, lifetime immunity from any prosecution, except if related to high treason.
Although the law was canceled, Nazarbaev himself continues to have immunity from prosecution in accordance with the law on presidents.
Parliament this week also canceled Nazarbaev’s status of lifetime honorable member of the parliament’s upper chamber, the Senate.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy.”
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign. Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Corruption Charges Against Former Kyrgyz President Dropped
Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 13 that all corruption charges against self-exiled former President Askar Akaev have been dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. Akaev fled to Moscow during the Tulip Revolution in 2005. He was president from 1990-2005 and for many years avoided returning to Kyrgyzstan. Since 2021, however, he made several short visits to Bishkek to be questioned in connection with the corruption investigation of the Kumtor gold-mine case. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
NATO To Relocate Reconnaissance Planes To Romania, Nearer To Ukraine
NATO is relocating several of its surveillance planes currently stationed in Germany to Romania, where they will be in closer proximity to Russia's war against Ukraine. The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes are scheduled to arrive in Bucharest on January 17 "to support the alliance's reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity," NATO said in a January 13 statement. The AWACS planes, which are usually based near Aachen in western Germany, will be stationed at the Romanian Air Force base at Otopeni, near Bucharest, some 200 kilometers from the EU and NATO country's eastern border with Ukraine, and remain there for several weeks.
Putin Ally Suggests Confiscating Property Of Ukraine War Critics
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 13 suggested confiscating the property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Rule Of Law Risks Becoming 'Rule Of Lawlessness,' UN Chief Warns
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on January 12 that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the rule of lawlessness,” pointing to a host of unlawful actions across the globe -- from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on the rights of women and girls. The UN chief also cited as examples the breakdown of the rule of law in Myanmar since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, leading to “a cycle of violence, repression, and severe human rights violations,” and the weak rule of law in Haiti, which is beset by widespread rights abuses, soaring crime rates, corruption, and transnational crime. To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Envoy Pushes For Creation Of Serbian Municipalities Association During Visit To Belgrade
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet stressed the importance of the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities during a visit to Belgrade aimed at clearing the way for progress in the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
Chollet was in Belgrade on January 12 for talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, one day after he met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina. He told journalists that he and Vucic discussed the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, saying this is a key move that must be made and said it is in accordance with the constitution of Kosovo.
"We discussed this with the officials in Pristina and our position is that it should be implemented," said Chollet.
The formation of the association was agreed within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels, but the Constitutional Court of Kosovo found that some points of the agreement are not in accordance with Kosovo’s laws.
Chollet said there is a chance for a compromise between Kosovo and Serbia and that the European Union has made a proposal that is a good basis for conversation.
"What we wanted with this visit was to start those conversations. We hope that the negotiations will continue on the basis of that proposal," he said.
He also said that the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is very important for the stability of the region and Europe, especially amid the war in Ukraine.
He said that EU mediation on normalization is the best solution for the future of Kosovo and Serbia. The EU plan for improving relations between the two sides and achieving complete normalization was submitted to the authorities in Pristina and Belgrade at the end of the summer.
The plan, which RFE/RL has seen, states that the parties are aware that the inviolability of borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty and the protection of national minorities are the basic conditions for peace. The plan also envisages the recognition of state symbols and a special arrangement for the Serbian community in Kosovo.
The plan was accepted by Kurti as "a good basis for further talks," while officials in Serbia expressed reservations on several occasions.
Chollet said during his meeting with Vucic that Belgrade and Pristina should focus on discussions on the proposal for Kosovo, as well as on the rapid formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, according to the office of the president.
In response to a journalist's question, Chollet said that he was concerned about the presence of the Russian Vagner Group in Serbia, particularly its attempts to recruit soldiers for the war in Ukraine, and is working with the government of Serbia and other countries to put an end to those activities.
He also urged Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
"We believe that Russia's actions should not only be condemned but also punished. Russia launched a brutal and illegal war," he said, adding that Serbia is a partner, even though it has not joined the sanctions.
Washington understands the difficult position some countries are in, he said, noting that Serbia has taken significant steps and condemned the war at the United Nations.
Chollet met separately with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, and Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.
Branbic’s office said that Serbia remains committed to peace and stability and will continue to have a constructive approach through dialogue.
Workers At Chinese-Owned Mine In Serbia Protest For Better Wages, Working Conditions
Workers at a Chinese-owned copper mine in eastern Serbia held a protest on January 12 to demand higher wages and improved working conditions.
Several hundred workers at Zijin Bor Copper, located in the town of Bor, participated in the protest, calling for the Chinese company to respect the laws of Serbia and its Serbian workers.
Protester Srecko Karadzic told RFE/RL that he took part because of working conditions and because wages have not kept up with inflation.
"Insufficient respect for workers, insufficient respect for wages and standards,” he said. “Everything is more expensive, and wages are the same."
Goran Nikolic, who also works at Zijin, told RFE/RL that the workers are intimidated and said there are lists of workers who protest. These workers are then transferred to other workplaces, making others afraid, he said.
Zijin did not respond to RFE/RL’s questions about the demands of the workers and the claims about the existence of lists of protesting workers.
The company said in a statement last month that salaries are increased when there is an opportunity for it. It also released information about wages indicating the average salary at the mine is commensurate with the average salary in Serbia.
Negotiations between the management of Zijin and the trade unions on a collective agreement, which establishes the rights of workers and trade unions, have been ongoing since the beginning of 2021.
One of the sticking points is management’s adoption of the Labor Rulebook without the consent of the trade unions.
Caslav Gavric of the trade union Nezavisnost (Independence) told RFE/RL that the document is not in the interest of the workers. Gavric also said that the unions filed a lawsuit for the annulment of the rulebook.
Ivan Jankovic, a deputy of the Serbian minister of mining and energy, told RFE/RL that the ministry is involved in the negotiations.
"It is very important that we have an understanding and a partnership relationship from all sides, and this is what will enable us to solve the problems related to the collective agreement, and later to the Labor Rulebook. Just to be clear, the Labor Rulebook was created after the collective agreement expired, so we are actually talking about one document," he said.
Zijin mines copper, gold, and other ores in Serbia. The Chinese company Zijin Mining took over the state-owned company in Bor in 2018.
The company has on several occasions faced court proceedings and accusations of environmental pollution in eastern Serbia.
Based on reporting by Sonja Gocanin
Russia Sees No Danger From China's Relaxation Of COVID Measures
Russia sees no dangers from Beijing's relaxation of measures to fight COVID-19 and will not impose extra restrictions on people arriving from China, TASS cited a senior official as saying on January 12. China last month abandoned its strict anti-virus regime, prompting a rise in the number of reported infections. More than a dozen countries have since demanded negative test results from travelers arriving from China. But Russia is “not introducing any additional measures against people arriving from China,” said Anna Popova, head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. TASS said Popova made the comment on state television. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Investigates Cryptocurrency Platform Nexo Amid Fraud Allegations
Bulgarian prosecutors on January 12 searched about 15 sites in Sofia as part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent activities carried out by the international cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo. "We have taken active steps in the framework of investigations aimed at neutralizing the illegal activities of Nexo," said Siyka Mileva, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General's Office. Nexo is accused of "organized crime, money laundering, tax evasion, banking activity without a license, and computer fraud," according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said $94 billion had passed through the platform in the past five years. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Russia Releases U.S. Navy Veteran Held For Nine Months
Russia has released U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad exclave for nine months, negotiator Bill Richardson announced. "It is significant that despite the current environment between our two countries, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor today," Richardson said in a statement on January 12. The release came one month after the high-profile swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who the United States said had been wrongfully imprisoned. Dudley's detention had not been publicized and Washington did not say he was wrongfully detained.
