London Police Fire Shots After Person Rams Car Into Ukrainian Embassy Vehicle

London police have fired gunshots at a man who rammed into a diplomatic car parked outside Ukraine's Embassy, and then tried to drive into officers.



Metropolitan Police said on April 13 that officers also fired Taser stun guns at the man, who was then arrested without injury.



Police said the incident was not considered terrorist-related, and that several other cars parked on the street near the embassy, in London's Holland Park neighborhood, had also been hit.



In a statement, Ukraine's Embassy said the car belonged to the ambassador and that no embassy staff were injured.



The embassy identified the car as the ambassador's official vehicle, and said it had been parked in front of the diplomatic post.



The Evening Standard newspaper reported that the street leading to the embassy, in the Holland Park neighborhood of London, had been cordoned off