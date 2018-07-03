Lukashenka Says Belarus Prepared To Defend Its Independence

MINSK -- Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has addressed a military parade marking the country's Independence Day, saying his government is pursuing peaceful and constructive ties with Russia, China, and the West.

Belarus, sandwiched between Russia and NATO, is strengthening its armed forces and is capable of protecting itself, the long-ruling authoritarian president said on July 3.

"Every Belarusian should be confident in our country's readiness to defend its sovereignty and independence.... Our armed forces have been upgraded to be able to stand against challenges and threats of the 21st century," Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka, whose country has close ties with Russia and has sometimes sought to play Moscow and the West off against each other, said that Belarus is peaceful and open for cooperation with all partners.

"We have been strengthening the union state with brotherly Russia, widening cooperation with China, and have been conducting a dialogue with the countries of the West on the principles of mutual trust," Lukashenka stressed.

Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EES) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), regional groupings observers say Russian President Vladimir Putin uses to seek to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and counter the EU and NATO.

Lukashenka, who has hosted talks aimed at ending the war between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, has recently expressed a desire to establish closer ties with the West as well.

But it is not clear how far he is willing to go to address U.S. and EU concerns about what opponents and activists say are years of oppressive policies and intolerance of dissent in the country of some 10 million, where he was first elected in 1994 and has maintained power through votes seen as not free or fair by international observers.

With reporting by BelTA and BelaPAN

