Lukashenka Says No Need For Russian Military Base In Belarus, Praises U.S. Role In Europe

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says that his country is Russia's ally but that there is no need for a Russian military base in Belarus.

Speaking to a group of U.S. experts and analysts in Minsk on November 6, Lukashenka also said the U.S. "military and political role" is crucial to security in Europe.

"The Belarusian armed forces are capable of providing security and carrying out their duties much better than any other country, including the Russian Federation," Lukashenka said.

He also stated that Belarus was "a European country" that is interested in "a strong and united Europe, adding that Europe today was "our planet's major pillar."

"God forbid somebody ruins it.... We are certain that regional security [in Europe] depends on the cohesion of the region's states and preservation of the United States' military and political role in the European arena," Lukashenka said.

An authoritarian leader who has ruled Belarus since 1994, Lukashenka has sought to strike a balance between eastern neighbor Russia, which he depicts as both an ally and a threat, and the EU to the west.

The EU eased sanctions against Belarus in 2016 after the release of several people considered political prisoners, but has criticized Lukashenka's government for a violent clampdown on demonstrators protesting an unemployment tax in March 2017.

Belarus and Russia are joined in a union state that exists mainly on paper, and their militaries have close ties -- though Lukashenka has resisted Russian efforts to beef up its military presence in Belarus, which lies between Russia and the NATO states.

The countries have held joint military exercises including the major Zapad-2017 (West-20167) war games.

Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EES) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, regional groupings observers say Russian President Vladimir Putin uses to seek to bolster Moscow's influence in the former Soviet Union and counter the EU and NATO.

With reporting by BelTA and TASS