North Macedonia Takes Emergency Anti-Pollution Steps
North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on December 25 or on any day with high air-pollution levels, and other outdoor activities will be curtailed. Starting December 26, construction work will be limited to a six-hour period, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The government has recommended that companies excuse pregnant women and people over the age of 60 from work. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Warns Of Possible Attack In Islamabad Amid Security Fears
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has warned staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in the Pakistani capital, which is already on alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the hotel over the holidays and urged all personnel to refrain from nonessential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Says Western Claims Show 'Effectiveness' Of Its Drones
Iran's top general. Mohammad Bagheri. has said Western claims that its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the “effectiveness” of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported on December 25. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out attacks against Ukraine in the war, causing significant damage to civilian and energy infrastructure. Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons "to be used" in the war in Ukraine, but admitted that it had sent drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.
Thousands Rally In Karabakh Against Azerbaijani Blockade
Thousands of people rallied in Stepanakert on December 25 to demand that Azerbaijan unblock the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.
Karabakh’s political leaders, who organized the rally, struck a defiant note as they addressed the crowd that gathered in the city’s central square on the 14th day of the road blockade that has led to serious shortages of food, medicines, and other basic goods in the Armenian-populated region.
They appealed to the international community for urgent intervention in the face of what they see as Azerbaijani efforts to drive Karabakh Armenians out of their homeland.
Ruben Vardanian, Karabakh’s de facto premier, said the local population has been left with three options.
“First, we submit and sooner or later integrate into Azerbaijan,” Vardanian said in a speech. “Second, we get out of here. Third, we fight.”
“I made my decision on September 2,” he said, referring to the date of his relocation from Armenia to Karabakh. “I’m here, I’m fighting, and I’m not going to leave or obey Azerbaijan’s conditions.”
The Karabakh protest came amid what appears to be growing international pressure exerted on Azerbaijan.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Baku to “allow free movement along the Lachin Corridor” when he phoned his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on December 23. According to the French readout of the call, Aliyev expressed his “intention” to do so.
However, Aliyev’s press office quoted him as defending the Azerbaijanis who closed the corridor on December 12 ostensibly on environmental grounds. It said he told Macron that they are right to protest against “illegal” mining activities in Karabakh.
The road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia was blocked by a group of Azerbaijani protesters demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect Karabakh ore mines, calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have condemned the blockade as a violation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
Aliyev also spoke on December 23 by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s readout of the call made no mention of the blockade.
Speaking in Baku on December 24, Aliyev said he would not bow to the international pressure. “Nobody can influence us,” he said.
Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, phoned Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov on December 24 for the second time in three days. Borrell later tweeted that they discussed “the need for freedom of movement and humanitarian access through the Lachin Corridor.” He described the conversation as “constructive.”
At Christmas, Pope Urges End To 'Senseless' Ukraine War
Pope Francis has appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 25. He recalled "our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes.” He referenced numerous countries in difficulty this Christmas, whether due to conflict or another crisis, from Afghanistan to Yemen, Syria, Burma, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For the first time, he also called for "reconciliation" in Iran, rocked by women-led protests for the past three months.
Fishermen Return To Iran Years After Somalia Kidnapping
Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years ago, have returned home, Iranian media said on December 25. The fishermen were abducted in international waters near Somalia and released after "lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs, and Somali elders," the ISNA news agency reported. Their release comes almost a month after Somali police said they discovered 20 foreigners -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- near territory controlled by the militant group.
Soldier, Militant Dead In Pakistan After Clash Near Border
A soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said on December 25, when a group of militants attempted to sneak into the country's northwest, triggering a shootout. The clash erupted in the Sambaza area of Zhob overnight, the military said. Two other soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. The military said the area had already been under surveillance for days after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak into Pakistan to target civilians and security forces. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Global Outrage Grows, Groups Suspend Operations After Taliban Bans Women NGO Staff In Afghanistan
Worldwide condemnation against the Taliban decision to ban women from working at domestic and international NGOs heightened on December 25, with at least three foreign groups saying they will suspend operations in Afghanistan.
The Swiss-based CARE, the U.S.-based Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRE) all said they were suspending aid operations in Afghanistan following the Taliban rulers’ announcement that all NGOs should ban women from working at their jobs or face losing their license to operate in the country.
"We cannot effectively reach children, women, and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the three aid groups said in a joint statement.
Western nations and international organizations expressed condemnation of the Taliban move, with the United Nations saying the decision “takes the country backward” and the United States, Germany, and the EU among those assailing the action.
The Taliban on December 24 said in a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry that domestic and international NGOs should suspend all female employees because it said the women were not in compliance with regulations regarding the wearing of a hijab, or the traditional head scarf, in the conservative Muslim nation.
The decision, along with an earlier move to ban women from attending universities, sparked rare protests in the country against the hard-line Taliban rulers and caused consternation among the workers themselves.
“I was so upset when I heard about the Taliban decree that I couldn’t even sleep last night,” a woman in the central province of Daikundi who has been working for an NGO told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. She asked that her name and exact location not be disclosed because of fears for her safety.
“I’m the only breadwinner in my family. We don’t have anyone else in my family who can work. My entire life depended on my work. [My family] doesn’t have any other income.”
She added that “it’s not only me who is in this situation. All my colleagues are distraught. All the women I spoke to are upset.”
“I can’t describe how concerned and hopeless we feel right now,” she said.
In its statement, the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "Without women driving our response, we would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021. Beyond the impact on delivery of lifesaving assistance, this will affect thousands of jobs in the midst of an enormous economic crisis."
CARE, which has provided aid services throughout the world since 1945, said it was “deeply concerned" by the ban.
It said that without women aid workers, “NGOs may not be able to reach women, girls, and families, cutting access to aid for half of a population already suffering from a hunger crisis.”
Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed deep concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership despite their vow to protect rights.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
With reporting by AFP
In Defiant Christmas Message, Zelenskiy Vows To 'Bring Back Freedom' To Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to “bring back freedom” to the people of Ukraine as he addressed the nation on Christmas Eve, just hours after a fresh round of Russian attacks killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 60 others.
He urged Ukrainians to persevere through a tough winter -- despite the death and destruction, power cuts, and the constant threat of Russian strikes.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainians have endured “attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, and missile strikes” since Russia invaded the country 10 months ago.
“Freedom comes at a high price, slavery has an even higher price,” Zelenskiy said in a video message issued late on December 24.
“Let us get through this winter because we know what we are fighting for," he said.
The president paid tribute to Ukrainians who were spending Christmas in Russian captivity and those who had to flee abroad because of the brutal invasion.
"We will bring back freedom to all Ukrainian men and women,” he vowed.
Just hours before Zelenskiy’s address, at least 10 people were killed and some 60 others wounded in Russian strikes in the southern port city of Kherson.
The president condemned the attack calling it an act of terror that targeted civilians on the eve of Christmas.
Zelenskiy shared the photos from the scene of the attack that depicted bloodied bodies on pavements, vehicles on fire, and large plumes of black smoke rising from near an apartment block.
“It is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” the president wrote on his Telegram account on December 24, and accused Russian forces of “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."
Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, and for the centuries they have marked Christmas on January 7, like in Russia.
But following Russia’s invasion of the country, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed its congregations to celebrate Christmas on December 25 along with most of the Western world.
UN Diplomat: Western States Should Reopen Embassies In Kabul
Despite the hard-line Islamist Taliban's return to power last year, Germany and other Western countries should reopen their embassies in Kabul, the UN's deputy special representative (political) for Afghanistan has said. It was easier to assess the situation in Afghanistan when being present in the country, Markus Potzel said, adding that it shouldn't be forgotten that Western nations also had interests in Afghanistan. No country has recognized the Taliban-led government so far. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
China's Foreign Minister Signals Deeper Ties With Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine on December 25 and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, and human rights. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties. Even as China has found common ground with Russia, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Three Emergency Services Workers Killed While Demining Ukraine's Kherson Region
Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on December 24 when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, authorities said on December 25. Russia controls most but not all of the Kherson region. By mid-November, Ukrainian forces retook Kherson city -- the region's administrative center -- and a number of settlements in the area. Explosive experts have worked there since, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces had heavily mined buildings and objects. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Traditional Russian Ally Serbia Sees Protests Against Kremlin's War In Ukraine
BELGRADE -- Hundreds of people gathered in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on December 24 to demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
Marchers held banners calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep his “hands off Ukraine," along with slogans such as "Freedom to Ukraine," "Stop War Madness," and "304 days of death and fear."
Marchers were blocked from approaching the Russian Embassy in the Western Balkan nation, which traditionally has close ties to Russia.
Moscow's closest ally in the Balkans even as it pursues EU membership, Belgrade has condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion but staunchly resisted joining unprecedented Western sanctions on Russia that would curb trade, energy shipments, direct flights, and other links.
It is one of the few nations where rallies have also been held following the invasion in support of Russia and Putin by right-wing parties, Orthodox Christian church organizations, and other groups.
Hundreds of thousands of young Russian men have left their home country over fears of being conscripted into the military since the invasion of Ukraine, many of them to Serbia.
The December 24 protest was organized by the Russian Democratic Society, a Belgrade-based organization that opposes the Putin government and the invasion of Ukraine.
"Today it's been 10 months since the Russian dictator ordered his army to launch a total invasion of the neighboring country,” the group said in a statement.
“As a result of this insane order, hundreds of thousands of human lives were destroyed and maimed during ten months of war."
It said that millions of people in Ukraine have been forced to leave their homes, and that dozens of cities and towns there have been "completely or partially wiped off the face of the earth."
Armenia Dismisses Russian Criticism Over Canceled Talks With Azerbaijan
YEREVAN -- Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has dismissed criticism from Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over canceled talks with Azerbaijan, insisting that the Russian side was duly informed about his request for the “postponement” of a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers earlier this week.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced on December 22 that Mirzoyan “postponed” the talks with Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, slated for December 23, because his top priority now was to help reopen the area known as the Lachin Corridor.
The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia was blocked on December 12 by a group of Azerbaijani protesters demanding that Baku be allowed to inspect Karabakh ore mines, calling attention to what Azerbaijan says is the illegal mining in Nagorno-Karabakh and the use of the road to transport the minerals to Armenia.
The authorities in Yerevan and Stepanakert have condemned the blockade as a gross violation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the Lachin Corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
At a joint news conference with Bayramov in Moscow on December 23, Lavrov expressed his “surprise” over the fact that they learned about Armenia’s refusal to come for the talks from a statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service.
“No diplomatic channels, which are usually used in such cases, were used,” he said, adding that “this method of the Armenian side is raising questions.”
Lavrov said that Russian peacekeepers who are deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor under the terms of the 2020 cease-fire are “working literally hourly to resolve the situation.”
“Such incidents, which are inevitable in any conflict and which of course need to be considered and addressed promptly, will last longer and longer if one of the parties walks away from agreed rounds of negotiations after every such incident. This has never benefited anyone,” the top Russian diplomat added.
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on December 24, Mirzoyan expressed surprise over the reaction of the Russian side.
“I also express my surprise at the surprise of my esteemed colleague Sergei Lavrov,” Mirzoyan said.
“Taking into account the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the request of the Armenian side for a postponement of the meeting between me and the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Moscow was forwarded by the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Embassy in Russia to both representatives of the central apparatus of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.
“Otherwise, it is inexplicable how the Russian Foreign Ministry could announce the nondeparture of the Armenian side to Moscow in its press release much earlier than the Armenian Foreign Ministry would have time to announce about it and the reasons for it,” he added.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Lavrov, Azerbaijan’s Bayramov accused Armenia of failing to honor its commitment to hand over to Azerbaijan eight villages that used to be Azerbaijani enclaves in the territory of Soviet Armenia.
However, the nine points of the document signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to end a 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020 contain no reference to such a commitment, Mirzoyan said.
“As we have stated many times, the Armenian side did not undertake such a commitment either under the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement or in any other way. There is no agreement other than that written, signed, and published,” Mirzoyan said.
“We deem that by talking about such fictitious agreements the foreign minister of Azerbaijan is trying to justify his country’s continuous and gross violations of the provisions of the November 9, 2020, statement.
“At the same time, I consider it necessary to remind that Armenia has repeatedly proposed the withdrawal of troops and the deployment of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan along what was the administrative border between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist republics,” the Armenian minister concluded.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in two-day border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September, which proved to be the deadliest Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Pussy Riot Issues Ukraine War Protest Song, Calls For Putin To Be Tried
The Russian punk collective Pussy Riot has released a new song in protest at the war in Ukraine and has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for his actions. In a statement released on December 24 alongside the track, titled Mama, Don’t Watch TV, the group describes Putin’s government as a “terrorist regime” and the president, his officials, generals, and propagandists as “war criminals.” The group is known for staging protests often against actions taken by the Russian government and officials. Members have been detained and jailed in previous cases.
Turkey Says Ukraine War 'Will Not End Easily'
Turkey conceded on December 24 that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily," despite Ankara's efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Turkey, which has friendly relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors, has positioned itself as a neutral player and tried to broker a truce. "It appears this war will not end easily," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a year-end briefing in Ankara. "It would not be wrong to say that despite all our goodwill and call for a cease-fire, this war is likely to continue in 2023."
Afghanistan's Taliban Rulers Order NGOs To Prevent Women From Working At Their Jobs As Protests Spread
In the latest assault on women’s rights, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs, claiming that many were not observing dress codes in the conservative Muslim nation.
"There have been serious complaints regarding the nonobservance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations," the Islamist group's economy ministry said on December 24 in a note sent to NGOs and seen by AFP and other Western news agencies.
AP reported that the note said that any organization which did not comply with the order would have its license to operate in the country revoked.
In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was “profoundly concerned” about the reported order by “Taliban de facto authorities” and said it would seek to meet with the Afghan rulers to gain clarity.
“Any such order would violate the most fundamental rights of women, as well as be a clear breach of humanitarian principles,” it said. “This latest decision will only further hurt those most vulnerable, especially women and girls.”
Full details of the order were not immediately available, and it was not clear how it would affect the various United Nations agencies operating in Afghanistan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” by the Taliban move and that “this decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”
The reports come as rare protests continued to erupt in parts of Afghanistan following the Taliban decision announced on December 20 to forbid women from universities, drawing condemnation from the international community and the UN.
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they have dispersed protests by Afghan women against the ruling.
On December 24, dozens of women and girls protested in the western city of Herat before they were stopped by security forces, according to video posted on social media.
AP said it observed video showing women yelling and running for cover to avoid water cannons before returning to the main street to continue their protest.
VOA quoted a local Taliban official as saying that security forces blocked protesters from reaching buildings housing the provincial government.
On December 22, a group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, for a protest march against the move before they were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
Several hundred medical students -- both male and female -- protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan on December 21.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to begin on December 22, but following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the Taliban rulers to revoke the decision to ban female students from universities.
UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country," and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier said he was "deeply alarmed" by the Taliban decision, labeling it another “broken promise” by the group -- which vowed to protect women's rights when it took power.
Since the Taliban seized power in August of last year, Western officials and activists, along with some inside Afghanistan, have expressed concerns about women’s rights under the extreme conservative rule of the Islamist Taliban leadership. The Taliban rulers have not been officially recognized as the country's government by the international community.
Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban's first stint in power until they were driven from government by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Dozens Protest In Afghanistan Against Ban On Women's Education
Dozens of Afghan girls and women, mainly students, took to the streets in western Herat on December 24 to protest the Taliban's ban on women’s education. Protesters, divided into small groups, were chanting "education is our right" and gathered in front of the provincial governor's office, a protester told the dpa news agency. The Taliban forces tried to disperse them using water cannons, sticks, and batons, another protester said. The Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from attending school and university has sparked strong international opposition.
Ukrainian President Condemns Latest Russian Strikes On Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned the latest Russian strikes that killed at least 10 people and wounded 55 others in the southern port city of Kherson on December 24, the president’s office said.
"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. These are not military facilities," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
He shared photos that showed bloodied bodies on pavements. One photo depicted large plumes of black smoke rising from near an apartment block. At least two cars were on fire.
“It is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” the president wrote, and he accused Russian forces of “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said 15 of the people injured in the latest attack were in serious condition. Tymoshenko said many people had been out on the streets when the attack occurred, “as it was the weekend.”
Yaroslav Yanushevich, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram that the strike was a “deliberate attack on civilians.”
“They attacked the market, a shopping center, residential buildings, administrative buildings...There are no military facilities anywhere nearby.”
A Kremlin-installed official in the Kherson region claimed without evidence that Ukrainian forces had shelled the city in an attempt to blame Russia. Throughout the war, pro-Russia officials have made similar remarks without providing evidence of such claims.
Battlefield claims could not immediately be confirmed.
Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, but Kyiv says Russian forces continue to shell the city from across the Dnieper River.
The latest attack on Kherson comes a day after Zelenskiy warned of possible Russian attacks during the holiday season and urged Ukrainians to be extra vigilant in the coming days.
"With the holiday season approaching, Russian terrorists could become active again," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on December 23.
The Ukrainian military leadership has recently warned about new missile attacks on the country's infrastructure and energy supply, noting that a Russian naval unit including a warship equipped with cruise missiles was on combat duty in the Black Sea.
Zelenskiy met with Ukrainian military leaders on December 23 after returning to Kyiv from the United States, saying the armed forces were preparing for the coming months and next year.
In Washington, the House of Representatives passed a further $45 billion in aid to Ukraine included in an overall government spending bill and sent the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Zelenskiy responded in a tweet saying he was grateful to Congress for “unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the fight for freedom. It is extremely important that [Americans] are together with Ukrainians in this struggle," he added.
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' Of Iranian Weapons
A top Ukrainian presidential aide has called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers. Mykhaylo Podolyak said on December 24 that Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions," before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapons factories in response. Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1,700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine. Iran denies the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin even as it confirmed a death sentence against another protestor, Iran's judiciary said on December 24. Yasin who raps about inequality, oppression, and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security officers among other charges. The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protestor, but the judiciary later said only that of Yasin had been accepted. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Blaze Kills 22 In Russian Home For The Elderly, Possible Electrical Faults Under Investigation
A fire ripped through an old people's home in Russia's Siberia region, killing 22 people, and investigators are eyeing whether the improper use of electrical equipment was to blame, news agencies said on December 24. The blaze in the city of Kemerovo broke out late on December 23 and gutted the second floor of the building, which was not officially registered as a home for the elderly. Russia's Ministry for Emergency Situations said officials had flown to Kemerovo, 3,600 kilometers east of Moscow, to aid in the probe. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Crackdown In Iran As Currency Trades Near Record Low
Iran's currency hovered on December 23 near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market amid renewed street protests in the southeast. Prominent Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid denounced a bloody crackdown on demonstrations. "My advice is not to beat up citizens. No government shoots its own citizens like this one.... Let soldiers stay in their barracks," Abdolhamid was quoted by his website as saying in a sermon at Friday Prayers. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar traded for as much as 400,500 rials on the unofficial exchange, down from an all-time high of 401,000 the day before. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Al-Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated By Leader Al-Zawahri, Intelligence Group Says
Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed in August by the U.S. military in a drone strike in Kabul. The SITE intelligence group said on December 23 that the recording is undated, and the transcript does not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahri was killed in the surprise U.S. air strike after being in hiding for years. It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Ukraine Aid Included; Measure Goes To Biden For Signature
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on December 23 passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill with $45 billion in aid to Ukraine included. The measure, which passed the House just hours before a midnight deadline, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The spending bill was approved on a largely party-line vote of 225-201 following Senate passage the previous day. Without action by Congress, federal agencies would have had to begin furloughing workers and shuttering nonessential services beginning at midnight. To read the original story from AP, click here.
