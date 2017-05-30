Macedonian Parliament Starts Debate On New Government

The Macedonian parliament has started a debate to install a new government and end the longstanding political deadlock in the Balkan country.

Addressing lawmakers on May 30, Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev said that, if confirmed, his 26-member cabinet would be committed to "the economy, strong public institutions and [future membership of] the European Union and NATO."

The proposed cabinet is made up of members of Zaev's party and two small ethnic Albanian parties that joined with him to form a governing coalition that controls 62 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Engulfed in a long-running political crisis, Macedonia has been governed by a caretaker cabinet since January 2016.

When Zaev takes over as prime minister, it will mark the end of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party's 11-year reign.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

