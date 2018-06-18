Macedonia Detains 25 After Violent Protest Over New Name

SKOPJE -- Macedonian authorities detained 25 protesters during overnight clashes in the capital, where demonstrators opposed to a landmark agreement with Greece over the name of the former Yugoslav republic tried to push their way into parliament.

The Interior Ministry said on June 18 that seven police officers and two other people were injured in the violence in the capital.

The statement made no mention of injuries among the protesters.

About 2,000 people gathered in Skopje on June 17, chanting slogans such as "Macedonia: We won't give up the name!" after the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece signed the agreement to modify the country’s name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Late in the day, police fired flash grenades and tear gas near the National Assembly building, after some demonstrators pushed through barriers and attacked officers with stones and firecrackers.

In southwestern Macedonia, some 5,000 people rallied in an event organized by the opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party, which has vehemently opposed the name change.

The agreement, signed at Lake Prespa along the border separating Macedonia and Greece, could pave the way for Macedonia to seek membership in the European Union and NATO.

But nationalists in both Macedonia and Greece bitterly oppose the change.

On June 18, the government of Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev adopted a draft law on ratifying the agreement.

Lawmakers are scheduled to start debating the text in the upcoming week, before it goes to a referendum in Macedonia later this year.

Skopje also needs to revise its constitution, before Greek lawmakers ratify the accord.

Zaev and Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attended the signing ceremony in the Greek fishing village of Psarades, along with United Nations and European officials.

"Our peoples want peace...We will be partners and allies," Zaev said

Tsipras, who survived a no-confidence vote by Greek opponents of the deal, described the agreement as a "brave, historic, and necessary step for our peoples."

"We are here to heal the wounds of time, to open a path for peace, fraternization, and growth for our countries, the Balkans, and Europe," he added.

The AFP news agency reported that Greek riot police blocked a few hundred protesters several kilometers away from the ceremony.

Macedonian government officials have said that with the deal in hand, they hope to secure a date to begin EU accession talks at a summit later this month and an invitation to join NATO by mid-July.

The name dispute between Skopje and Athens dates back to 1991, when Macedonia peacefully broke away from Yugoslavia, declaring its independence under the name Republic of Macedonia.

Greece had objected to the name Macedonia, fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.

Because of Greek objections, Macedonia was admitted to the UN under a provisional name, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Greece, an EU and NATO member, has also cited the dispute to veto Macedonia's bid to join the two organizations.

According to some polls, about 45 percent of Macedonians would sacrifice NATO and EU membership to keep the Macedonia name, while nine out of 10 ethnic Albanians -- who make up more than one-quarter of the country's 2.1 million population -- would not.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP, and Balkan Insight