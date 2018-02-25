Accessibility links

Juncker: 'Few Months' May Be Needed To Launch Macedonia's EU Accession Talks

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker praised the Macedonian government's reform efforts during his February 25 visit to the country. "You are on the right track," the top EU official said at a joint news conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skopje, adding: "If you continue with the reforms for a few more months from now, you will allow the [European] Commission to address to the [European] Council an invitation to start [EU] accession negotiations." (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)

