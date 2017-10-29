Macedonians Vote In Mayoral Runoffs

Voters in 35 Macedonian cities, towns, and municipal districts headed to the polls on October 29 to cast ballots in mayoral runoffs. The first round of Macedonia's local elections was held on October 15. Runoffs were needed to decide the winning candidates in mayoral races in places where no candidate earned more than 50 percent in the first round. RFE/RL filmed the runoffs for local mayors in Butel and Chair, two municipal districts of the country's capital, Skopje. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)