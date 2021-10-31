Second Round Of Local Elections Under Way In North Macedonia

Voting is under way in the second round of local elections in 44 municipalities in North Macedonia.

The main battleground in the Balkan country's vote on October 31 is the capital, Skopje, where incumbent Mayor Petre Shilegov from the ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) is being challenged by Danela Arsovska of the opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian Unity (VMRO-DPMNE).

Runoff elections are also being held in Bitola, Tetovo, Ohrid, and Gostivar.

In the first round of voting on October 17, 32 mayoral races were decided, with VMRO-DPMNE winning 21 of them.

The opposition expressed the hope that it would be able to expand on its local-election success and entice some of the SDSM’s coalition partners in the national parliament to side with VMRO-DPMNE and create a new parliamentary majority.