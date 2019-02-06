NATO To Sign Pact With Macedonia, Paving Way For Membership

NATO's 29 members were set to sign an accession agreement with Macedonia, after a historic deal that removed Greece's objections and normalized relations between the neighbors.



Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's secretary-general, said last week that the accession protocol, to be signed February 6 in Brussels, was an important milestone in the Balkan nation's path to become NATO's 30th member state.



"On February 6 we will write history," Stoltenberg posted on Twitter on February 2.



Macedonia and Greece last year approved agreement under which Macedonia agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.



Macedonia has said it expects Greece to be the first NATO member to ratify the accession protocol, after which the country will begin to call itself by its new name.



Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov was expected to travel to Brussels to take part in the ceremony, along with representatives from the 29 NATO member countries, according to a schedule published by the Western alliance.



Since 1991, Greece has objected to the name "Macedonia" because it has a northern province with that name.



The name change deal, dubbed the Prespa Agreement after the border lake where it was signed last year, ends a 27-year dispute between the two neighbors.



In Athens, the speaker of Greece's parliament, Nikos Voutsis, said a ratification bill would be voted on by February 8.



With reporting by AP

