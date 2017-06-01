Outgoing Macedonian Health Minister Shot At In Skopje

Authorities in Macedonia say the health minister in the outgoing government, Nikola Todorov, was shot at on June 1 outside the ministry as he headed there to hand over the post to the new minister.

The Interior Ministry said the gunman targeted Todorov, who escaped unharmed. It said the suspected assailant, a 57-year-old man, was detained on the spot.

The shooting came a day after Macedonia's parliament voted in a new center-left coalition government led by former opposition leader Zoran Zaev, ending a protracted political standoff.

Lawmakers voted 62-44 just before midnight to confirm a 26-member cabinet proposed by Zaev, who leads the Social Democratic Union, and Zaev was sworn in as prime minister immediately after the vote.

Todorov is a member of the right-wing VMRO-DPMNE party, which dominated former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's government.

In a statement to RFE/RL, new Health Minister Arben Taravari said he did not go to the ministry after being informed about the incident. The handover ceremony had been scheduled for around noon.