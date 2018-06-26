Macedonian President Refuses To Sign Off On Name Change

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has refused to sign off on an agreement to change the country's name to North Macedonia, a decision that is likely to delay but not derail the crucial development.

In a statement on June 26, Ivanov's office argued that an agreement with Greece on the name change, which ends a 27-year dispute and paves the way for Macedonia to begin membership talks with the European Union and NATO, was unconstitutional.

Macedonian lawmakers on June 20 voted 69-0 for the bill to ratify the agreement, which required a simple majority from the at least 61 deputies required for a quorum. The opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party boycotted the session.

If parliament convenes for a second time and again approves the change, Ivanov cannot block it a second time. Parliament speaker Talat Xhafer said lawmakers will probably repeat the vote next week.

The agreement was signed by the two countries' foreign ministers on June 17. It would change the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia, or North Macedonia for short.

The name dispute between Skopje and Athens dates back to 1991, when Macedonia peacefully broke away from Yugoslavia, declaring its independence under the name Republic of Macedonia.

Greece has objected to the name Macedonia, fearing territorial claims on its eponymous northern region.

Because of Greek objections, Macedonia was admitted to the United Nations under a provisional name, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The agreed deal with Greece will require several more steps, including a referendum this autumn in Macedonia, before it can be fully implemented.

With reporting by AP