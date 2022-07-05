Accessibility links

Compromise To Unblock North Macedonia's EU Bid Sparks Protests

Compromise To Unblock North Macedonia's EU Bid Sparks Protests

For a third straight night, thousands of people took to the streets of North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, to protest against a deal that could help the country join the European Union. The July 4 protest was against a French proposal that seeks to end a dispute with Bulgaria, which insists that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots. But Skopje has said its identity and language are not open for discussion.

