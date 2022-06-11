News
Scholz Calls For EU To Open Accession Talks With North Macedonia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the European Union should kick off accession talks with North Macedonia to finally fulfil its pledge to integrate the Western Balkans.
"The accession negotiations that were firmly promised two years ago must begin now...I will push for this," Scholz said on June 11 after talks in Skopje with North Macedonia's prime minister, Dimitar Kovacevski.
Scholz said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine made it important for Europe to stand together and he praised North Macedonia's support of sanctions on the Kremlin.
"It's very important to bring a new dynamic into this process," Scholz said.
"I will advocate that the next steps happen."
Kovacevski made it clear that his country hoped the EU summit in June would confirm the start of accession negotiations.
"We expect a step that we have earned," he said. "Chancellor Scholz's visit is a strong signal that Berlin recognizes that we meet the criteria."
The German chancellor is on a tour of the Balkans with the aim of getting the stalled EU accession process for six states in the region back on track.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has added to calls to bring not only Kosovo but also Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina closer to the EU through full membership or some alternative.
EU leaders stopped short of offering a concrete timetable for membership to the six Western Balkans candidates at a summit in Slovenia in October, reiterating only the bloc's "commitment to the enlargement process."
Scholz is set to travel to Sofia later on June 11 where he will hold talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
On June 10, he visited Serbia and Kosovo, where he urged the two neighbors to "find a political solution with a comprehensive, sustainable agreement that also contributes to regional stability."
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Czech Man Killed Fighting In Eastern Ukraine
A Czech citizen has died in Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on June 11, confirming media reports about the first casualty among Czech volunteers fighting in the country.
"I can confirm that a Czech citizen has died in the Donetsk region of Ukraine," Lipavsky told reporters. "The body should be transported to the Kharkiv region tomorrow."
Czech journalist Lenka Klicperova, who broke the news of the death on Facebook, said the man, a volunteer soldier identified as Michal J, was killed on June 10.
In May, the Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a Czech volunteer who was shot dead and found in a roadside grave near the northern city of Makariv, close to Kyiv.
The 49-year-old truck driver had gone to the war-torn country to help drive people to safety soon after Russia invaded, his wife had said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Idnes
Lawmaker Says Ukraine Doing Everything Possible To Save Foreign Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatist Court
Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk, a lawmaker in Ukraine's parliamentary security and defense committee said on June 11.
Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk say their de facto Supreme Court handed down the death sentences to two British nationals and a Moroccan for "being mercenaries" and fighting with Ukrainian armed forces.
"Both the Defense Ministry and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which deals with the exchange of prisoners, are taking all necessary measures to ensure these citizens of foreign states...are saved," lawmaker Fedir Venislavskiy said on national television.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by Moscow-backed separatists while fighting Russian forces.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
"Something tells me that, eventually, one way or another, sooner or later, these three servicemen will be exchanged [or otherwise get home]," she said in an online post on June 11.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of the fighters as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Conventions, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.
The United Nations has warned that unfair trials of prisoners of war amounted to war crimes.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the three men committed crimes on the territory of what the separatists’ leaders call the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Britain's should appeal to the self-proclaimed DPR authorities about the soldiers. Britain does not recognize the DPR.
Among United Nations member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
EU's Von Der Leyen To Discuss Ukraine's EU Membership Progress With Zelenskiy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said that they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress toward EU membership.
"With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said on Twitter on June 11.
This is the second time von der Leyen has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.
In April, she visited Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found following the withdrawal of Russian troops, causing outrage worldwide.
The European Commission is expected to publish its assessment next week on whether Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russia Adds Committee Against Torture To 'Foreign Agents' List
Russia has added the Committee Against Torture, a nongovernmental organization founded in 2000 to advocate for investigations into allegations of torture, to its registry of so-called foreign agents.
The Russian Ministry of Justice entered the Committee Against Torture to its updated list on June 10.
First passed in 2012, Russia's foreign agent legislation initially targeted NGOs and rights groups accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.
It has since been expanded to punish media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and many other perceived opponents alleged to have even indirect ties to outside funding.
Under the law, those designated as foreign agents must comply with numerous constraints and laborious procedures, including indicating their foreign agent status in all their publications, under threat of severe sanctions.
The Committee Against Torture has fought for investigations into allegations of mistreatment at the hands of the security forces, including in Chechnya.
The organization had already been designated as a foreign agent in 2015 and again the following year but dissolved itself and reformed to try and avoid the label.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Defendant In MH17 Trial Proclaims Innocence In Video Played In Court
One of four defendants in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014 declared his innocence in a video aired on June 10 in the courtroom in the Netherlands where he and three other defendants were being tried in absentia.
Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, a former officer of the Russian Army, headed a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists in 2014.
Pulatov was involved in the transport and protection of a Buk antiaircraft missile system, which investigators say fired the rocket that brought down the passenger jet. The evidence includes intercepts of telephone conversations involving Russian-backed separatists, according to prosecutors.
Pulatov, the only defendant who was represented by lawyers at the trial, addressed the judges in the video, telling them he was not guilty.
"I have nothing to do with the flight crash on July 17, 2014," he said.
Pulatov also said that separatists did not have a Buk missile system, at least not in his area of responsibility. He added that he did not contact anyone in Russia and did not ask for such a weapon.
The trial concluded on June 10. The court has said a verdict is expected in November at the earliest.
The trial took place in a courthouse close to Schiphol airport in Amsterdam from which flight MH17 took off. The other three defendants are Russians Sergei Dubinsky and Igor Girkin as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
Prosecutors have requested life sentences for the men on charges connected with the downing of the jet, which killed 298 people. The flight was en route to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down.
With reporting by dpa
Biden Says Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'Didn't Want To Hear' U.S. Warnings About Invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy "didn't want to hear" American warnings ahead of Russia's unprovoked invasion of his country.
"I know a lot of people thought I was exaggerating," Biden said at a fundraising reception in Los Angeles on June 10, referring to his forewarning of the possibility of a Russian attack.
"But I knew we had data to sustain [the assessment]," he added.
The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.
“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border,” he said.
“There was no doubt,” Biden added. “And Zelenskiy didn’t want to hear it.”
The United States began raising the alarm over Russia's preparations for an invasion of Ukraine well before Putin announced the "special operation" against Russia's western neighbor on February 24.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Ukraine Pleads For More Heavy Weapons Amid Fierce Fighting In The East
Ukraine has pleaded with Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as Russian forces pound the east of the country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on June 10.
Zelenskiy said "very difficult battles" were ongoing, including in the eastern Donbas region where Moscow has concentrated its firepower.
Zelenskiy said Russia wants to destroy every city in the Donbas.
“Every city, that’s not an exaggeration. Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions -- this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, to Europe, to the world.”
The fiercest fighting remains around the eastern industrial town of Syevyerodonetsk, a small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 11 that the Russians had not made advances into the south of the city.
"Intense street to street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.
The update said Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine. It added that Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles.
Also on June 11, the Ukrainian Army said that Russian forces were regrouping to launch an offensive on the city of Slovyansk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
In its regular operational update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Moscow managed to get a foothold overnight in the village of Bohorodychne, 24 kilometers northwest of Slovyansk, and was preparing to attack the city.
The war in the east is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned, Ukrainian officials say.
"This is an artillery war now," Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, told The Guardian.
"Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces."
Germany, among the largest suppliers of weapons since Russia invaded but criticized for being slow to supply the heavy weaponry Kyiv says it needs, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on June 10.
Ukraine also asked for humanitarian support to combat an outbreak of dysentery and cholera in the port city of Mariupol, which has been reduced to ruins.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko told national television that sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets.
"Unfortunately...these infection outbreaks will claim thousands more Mariupolites," Boychenko said.
The office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said on June 11 that it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol as the result of shelling by Russian forces.
In total, the office said that at least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. More than 492 have been wounded, according to the tally.
"These figures are not final, as work is under way to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the prosecutor's office said on the Telegram messaging app.
Meanwhile, on June 11, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reinforced Washington's commitment to the region in light of Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine.
"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all," Austin told an Asian security forum in Singapore. "It's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in."
Speaking remotely at the same summit, Zelenskiy said the outcome of the war in his country affected not just Ukraine, but the future of the international order.
"I am grateful for your support...but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well," he told participants in the Shangri-La Dialogue. "It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Despite Protests, First Monument To Kazan Ruler Soyembike Unveiled In Russia
KASIMOV, Russia -- Despite numerous protests by Orthodox activists and organizations, the first monument to Soyembike, the woman who ruled the Khanate of Kazan in the 16th century, has been unveiled in Russia.
The 3-meter-high monument was officially unveiled on June 10 in the town of Kasimov in the Ryazan region, some 250 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Soyembike is believed to have been buried in 1577 in Kasimov, the capital of the Qasim Khanate.
The unveiling of the monument coincided with the 1,100th anniversary of the acceptance of Islam as a state religion by Volga Bulgaria, a state that existed between the 7th and 13th centuries in what is now the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.
Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziyev took part in the ceremony along with Ravil Gainutdin, the chairman of Russia's Spiritual Directorate of Muslims; Anna Roslyakova, the deputy prime minister of the Ryazan region; Tatar intellectuals; and Muslim leaders.
Many Russian ultranationalist groups have protested against the monument for some time. A group of leaders and activists of several Orthodox organizations wrote an open letter to President Vladimir Putin, urging him to block the plan to raise the monument, calling Soyembike "a separatist" and comparing her with Hitler and Stepan Bandera, the leader of Ukrainian nationalists in the 1940s and 1950s.
Tatar intellectuals and activists tried for years to raise a monument to Soyembike in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, but Russia's federal authorities never approved the plan. In the end, the monument was erected in Kasimov, which is outside of Tatarstan.
Russian authorities have been cautious about any events related to Tatar history, which very often stir up old controversies about the conquest of the Khanate by Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible in 1552. Many of the Khanate's Muslim inhabitants were killed or forcibly Christianized afterward.
Tatarstan's Supreme Court Shuts Down All-Tatar Public Center, Labels It Extremist
KAZAN, Russia -- The Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia has labeled the All-Tatar Public Center (TIU), a leading nongovernmental organization involved in promoting and protecting Tatar history, culture, and language, as an extremist group amid Moscow's ongoing crackdown on NGOs.
The Supreme Court's press service told RFE/RL that the decision was made on June 10 at the request of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of Tatarstan.
The Tatar Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that it had requested the shuttering of the TIU because it felt statements by some Tatar activists at a 2019 public gathering contained "elements of extremism," while the TIU's charter has sentences that can be interpreted as calling for the separation of Tatarstan from Russia.
TIU leader Farit Zakiyev, who is currently in Turkey, called the court ruling "expected," adding that "in current Russia, there is no way for independent nongovernmental organizations to survive."
"The last independent Tatar organization was liquidated. We have nothing to do with extremism. Our goals have been known for decades -- Tatar as a state language, the State Tatar University, the preservation of statehood, the national identity of the people and of the nation," Zakiyev said.
TIU Deputy Chairman Galishan Nuriakhmet and lawyer Aleksei Zlatkin told RFE/RL that the ruling will be appealed.
The TIU has been functioning since 1989. In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on nongovernment organizations, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia.
In late October last year, the Justice Ministry suspended the TIU's operations, claiming that the organization carries out "extremist activities."
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Another Navalny Associate
A Russian court has issued an arrest warrant for Violetta Grudina, the former leader of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team in the northwestern city of Murmansk, as authorities continue to crack down on those close to the Kremlin critic.
Grudina, who is currently outside of Russia, wrote on Telegram on June 10 that it is unclear what the exact charges against her are, adding that they likely include creating an extremist group, violating coronavirus restrictions, and spreading false information about Russia's armed forces.
In late-December, Russian authorities added Grudina to the registry of wanted people. In January, Grudina told RFE/RL that she fled Russia for an unspecified country.
Last month, a court in Moscow issued arrest warrants for several close associates of Navalny including the former director of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov, former FBK lawyers Lyubov Sobol and Vyacheslav Gimadi, and the former coordinator of Navalny's regional network, Leonid Volkov, on charges of creating an extremist group.
Russia's Criminal Code envisages a penalty of up to 12 years in prison for people convicted of such charges.
There were already outstanding arrest warrants for the four activists, who are also currently living outside of Russia, on different charges that they and their supporters have called politically motivated.
The FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of the Kremlin critic's associates were subsequently charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of them have fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
Britain Again Condemns Donbas Death Sentences As UN, Germany Say They Violate Geneva Conventions
Britain has again condemned the death sentences handed to two Britons by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, while a United Nations spokesman and the German government have also issued strong reactions to the sentence.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by pro-Russian separatists while fighting Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on June 10 called the sentencing of Aslin and Pinner an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Conventions.
Britain’s priority is to work with the Ukrainian government to secure the soldiers' release as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said. Johnson's office said he was "appalled" by the death sentences.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned what he called a "sham trial against prisoners of war," and Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said it was probing the case.
The United Nations warned that unfair trials of prisoners of war amounted to war crimes.
A UN official, speaking in Geneva on June 10, expressed concern about the sentences, saying that trials under circumstances such as the one the men faced were tantamount to war crimes under the Geneva Conventions.
"According to the chief command of Ukraine, all the men were part of the Ukrainian armed forces -- and if that is the case, they should not be considered as mercenaries," he told reporters.
Germany blasted Russia over the “shocking” death sentences, saying they show "once more Russia's complete disregard for international humanitarian law."
Germany's Foreign Ministry pointed out on Twitter that combatants are entitled to protections under the Geneva Conventions.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the three men committed crimes on the territory of what the separatists’ leaders call the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Britain should appeal to the self-proclaimed DPR authorities about the soldiers. Britain does not recognize the DPR.
Among United Nations member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Well-Known Kyrgyz Political Analyst Dies While In Custody On High Treason Charge
BISHKEK -- Marat Kazakpaev, a well-known Kyrgyz political analyst who was arrested in April last year on high treason charges has died.
Physicians at Bishkek city hospital No. 1 told RFE/RL that the 56-year-old died on June 10 in the medical facility, where he had been transferred from a detention center a day earlier.
According to Akylbek Musaev, the hospital’s chief physician, Kazakpaev was in a coma when he was brought to the facility and died of a stroke.
Kazakpaev's wife, Anar Kazakpaeva, accused the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) of ignoring her husband's complaints about his health problems and not providing him with timely medical treatment, saying the authorities carry full responsibility for his death.
Kyrgyz opposition organizations and political parties have demanded a thorough investigation into Kazakpaev's death.
Th UKMK issued a statement saying that Kazakpaev was "properly" treated in its infirmary between April 27 and May 19 due to his health problems, adding that, since then, the political analyst's lawyers had not asked for the transfer of their client to a regular medical institution.
According to the UKMK, Kazakpaev regularly participated in all sessions of his trial, which started in early March behind closed doors.
Kazakpaev and another person identified only by his initials, M.T., were arrested in April last year. The UKMK said at the time that all materials in the case were classified and did not give any details except that the two men could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
UN Says Up To 19 Million More Hungry People Next Year Due To Ukraine War
Depleted food stocks caused by the dwindling exports of grain and other food commodities from Ukraine and Russia could leave between 11 million and 19 million more people suffering from chronic hunger over the next year, the United Nations' food agency said on June 10.
Moscow's war in Ukraine has sent prices surging for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly one-third of global wheat supplies.
Russia is also a leading exporter of fertilizer while Ukraine is a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.
The impact of the war "could lead to anywhere between 11 to 19 million more hungry people -- that's chronic hunger for 2022/23," said Boubaker Ben Belhassen of the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) on June 10.
The preliminary estimate was based on reduced exports of food commodities from Ukraine and Russia, Ben Belhassen told reporters.
"The countries that are being affected most are in the Near East/North African region given their heavy reliance on imports -- especially of wheat -- from these countries, but also of vegetable oil, sunflower oil," he said.
Some countries in sub-Saharan Africa and in Asia, such as Bangladesh and Indonesia, were also being "highly impacted," he added.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russia Impounds Putin Critic's Property As Collateral On Charges He Denies
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has impounded property belonging to one of Russia's best-known TV journalists and Kremlin critics, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who was recently granted Ukrainian citizenship after being labeled a "foreign agent" and whose arrest was ordered in absentia in Russia last month.
The Basmanny district court said on June 10 that the decision to impound Nevzorov’s house on the shores of the Gulf of Finland was made on May 18 to secure compensation for any possible fines he will be ordered to pay if convicted in a case launched against him on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Nevzorov, who is currently outside of Russia in an unspecified country, wrote on Telegram that the most precious things he left in his house were his horse, his dog, and his books.
"In comparison with the ugliness, destruction, and mass killings committed by [Russian President Vladimir Putin's system] in Ukraine, it is nothing. My losses are pretty painful. But I knew what I could face and was ready for everything. To fight against fascism and count on its mercy would be stupid," Nevzorov wrote.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Last week, Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said in a post on Telegram that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lidia "for transcendental services" to Ukraine.
Earlier in May, a court in Moscow ordered that Nevzorov be detained for two months should he return to Russia.
In March, the Investigative Committee launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for a deadly assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In the days after launching his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Nevzorov, who continues to harshly criticize Putin and his government over the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine on his YouTube channel, has rejected the charges, saying he has a right to express his own opinion.
Kharkiv Targeted Again By Russian Shelling In Eastern Ukraine
Russian artillery has once again targeted the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Shells hit a playground and damaged an apartment building and several cars on June 8. At least two people were injured.
Former Prefect Of Moscow Precinct Oleg Mitivol Arrested On Fraud Charge
MOSCOW -- Officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained the former prefect of Moscow’s Northern Administrative Precinct, Oleg Mitvol, as he tried to leave Russia on a flight from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.
The central district court in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk said on June 10 that it ruled to place Mitvol, who once served as deputy director of Russia’s environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor in pretrial detention at least until July 24 on a charge of "fraud on an especially large scale."
Hours before the court's announcement, local media reports said FSB officers detained Mitvol on June 8.
Mitvol's aide told the Interfax news agency that Mitvol was detained at a Moscow airport while he and his family about to head to Turkey for a vacation. She added that the court's ruling to place Mitvol in pretrial detention will be appealed.
The reports cited sources as saying that Mitvol, who is currently the chairman of the board of directors of the Krasnoyarsk Engineering and Construction Innovations group, is suspected of illegally appropriating 900 million rubles ($15.3 million) allocated by the federal government for the construction of subway in Krasnoyarsk.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, RBK, and Taiga.info
Kosovo Pledges To File EU Application By End Of Year
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says his country will formally apply to become a member of the European Union by the end of 2022 despite concerns over tensions with neighboring Serbia, also an EU aspirant.
Kurti told reporters on June 10 after a meeting in Pristina with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that his country aspires "to the status of EU candidate" and plans to submit its application before 2023.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, officials from Kosovo have stressed their desire for closer ties with the West -- including EU and NATO membership -- to enhance the country's economic and military security.
"Europe is our destiny. Europe is our future," Kurti said.
Noting tensions with Serbia, Scholz warned that the two neighbors have to "find a political solution with a comprehensive, sustainable agreement that also contributes to regional stability."
Serbia has yet to recognize Kosovo as a country even though it broke free of the former Yugoslavia to declare its independence in 2008. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo, though Russia and China, allies of Serbia, do not.
The 27-member bloc has tried to broker a dialogue between the two Balkan neighbors for over a decade, but so far the efforts have failed to achieve a normalization of ties.
Scholz said that the integration of Western Balkan countries into the EU remains a priority for his government.
Scholz, speaking at a joint news conference after his talks with Kurti in Kosovo's capital, said Germany will hold a meeting later this year in Berlin to assess the progress made by the six candidates toward meeting EU membership criteria.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has added to calls to bring not only Kosovo but also Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina closer to the EU through full membership or some alternative.
EU leaders stopped short of offering a concrete timetable for membership to the six Western Balkans candidates at a summit in Slovenia in October, only reiterating the bloc's "commitment to the enlargement process."
The EU statement was met with disappointment by Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo.
Asked about whether any progress had been made in convincing skeptical countries about the contentious issue of the visa liberalization process for Kosovo, Scholz said: "We are committed to visa liberalization as soon as possible, as the conditions are met and we talk about this with our partners so that they too agree as we have agreed."
For the visa regime to be lifted, all EU member states must vote in favor, but countries such as France, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands have opposed the measure because of what they perceive as a lack of progress on the Kosovar authorities' side in tackling corruption and organized crime.
Scholz also urged Kosovo and Serbia to speed up their dialogue, saying the war in Ukraine has made resolving the differences between Kosovo and Serbia even more important.
"It is important for Kosovo that the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia be moved forward. In times like this, the value of security and freedom becomes clearer to us...it is an even greater and more important reason that Kosovo and Serbia, through an inclusive and sustainable agreement, find a political solution that would contribute to regional stability," said Scholz.
Scholz is on a two-day trip to the Balkans. From Pristina, he traveled to Belgrade.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Bill Further Restricting Rights To Peaceful Protests Submitted By Russian Lawmakers
A group of Russian lawmakers have submitted a new bill that would further restrict citizens' right to hold peaceful demonstrations and protest rallies.
The bill amending the law on mass gatherings, registered with the State Duma late on June 9, envisages banning rallies near official buildings and vital infrastructure, at universities, hospitals, and religious and pilgrimage sites. It also would forbid them "where a ban will be justified by historic, cultural, or other objective attributes of the region."
The bill also fully bans the organization of protest actions by groups or individuals labeled as "foreign agents."
During the coronavirus pandemic, authorities across Russia refused to allow protest rallies citing COVID-19 restrictions. Many organizers and participants of rallies against the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny were subsequently charged and found guilty of violating sanitary regulations, with most handed suspended parole-like sentences or prison terms.
The draft bill comes after several rallies were held in Moscow and other cities to protest against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Tap Water Rationed In Turkmen Capital; President Looks Toward Caspian Sea For Supplies
ASHGABAT -- Residents of Ashgabat say tap water supplies have been rationed in the city in recent days with President Serdar Berdymukhammedov suggesting the creation of a system to bring supplies of desalinated water directly to the Turkmen capital from the Caspian Sea.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the flow of water was fully switched off in Ashgabat during the day on June 9 and only resumed for a short while after 6 p.m. local time. It was subsequently switched off again overnight and supplies resumed for a few hours during the day on June 10.
City authorities have neither informed residents of the outages nor provided any explanation about the situation.
In recent years, issues with the drinking water have become a major problem in the extremely isolated Central Asian nation, with tap-water rations commonplace in remote regions during the summer. The rationing of tap water began last summer in Ashgabat.
On June 8, Berdymukhammedov suggested the creation of a system to desalinate water from the Caspian Sea and directly deliver it via pipeline to Ashgabat.
In remote regions, where average summer temperatures sometimes exceed 50 degrees Celsius, the situation is even more acute. In some regions, drinking water is only available for about one hour in the morning and less than two hours in the evening.
EC Set To Back Ukraine's EU Candidate Status Despite Objections from Denmark, Netherlands
The European Commission is set to back EU candidate status for Ukraine next week despite objections from Denmark and the Netherlands, Bloomberg reported on June 10, citing unnamed sources.
The news agency said that according to people familiar with the matter, the recommendation, which needs to be debated and adopted by the college of EU commissioners, would come with conditions linked to the rule of law and anti-corruption legislation.
The EC's approval would need the agreement of members states, which Bloomberg said could be an issue with Denmark, which has issued a diplomatic note warning that Ukraine does not sufficiently fulfil criteria related to the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and respect for and protection of minorities.
The Netherlands has also voiced objections, the agency reported.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc through a shortened procedure saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24.
The 27-member EU hasn’t expanded its membership in nearly a decade due to weak support from key countries amid slow economic growth.
Based on reporting by Bloomberg
Putin Draws Parallels Between War In Ukraine And 18th Century Conquests Of Peter The Great
Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the war against Ukraine to Peter the Great’s conquest during the 18th century as the Russian leader on June 9 paid tribute to the tsar on the 350th anniversary of his birth.
Putin spoke of his country's need to “take back" territory and "defend itself" after visiting an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the tsar and drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg in 1703 and modern-day Russia's ambitions.
When Peter founded the new capital, “no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said. “What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce, as well.”
In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he added: "If we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face."
Putin also appeared to support the further territorial expansion of Russia, saying it is “impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence.”
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the comments and what he called any attempt to legalize the theft of land.
"The West must draw a clear red line so the Kremlin understands the price of each next bloody step...We will brutally liberate our territories," Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Putin has sought to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine by asserting that Ukraine has no real national identity or tradition of statehood, while Moscow says it acted to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine.
In July 2021, the Kremlin published a long essay by Putin in which he argued that Russia and Ukraine were one nation, artificially divided.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian High Jumper Calls On IOC Chief To Lift Sanctions Against Russian Athletes
High-jump champion Maria Lasitskene of Russia has written an open letter criticizing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for recommending a ban on Russian athletes at international events.
Shortly after the start of the war, the IOC recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. Most international federations followed the recommendation, and as a result Lasitskene is likely to miss the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.
The 29-year-old, who c, has been among the few Russians allowed to compete in international events despite the suspension of the country's athletics federation due to a long-running doping scandal.
Lasitskene, who is also a three-time world champion, argued in the letter, distributed on June 9, that IOC President Thomas Bach should lift the ban, saying that keeping Russians out of sports did not stop the war, “but on the contrary, it gave birth to a new one, around and inside the sports, which is impossible to contain.”
She lashed out at Bach, saying she has no doubt that he lacks the courage and dignity to lift the sanctions against Russian athletes because it would mean admitting that the IOC Charter was violated.
At the same time Lasitskene expressed sympathy for her Ukrainian competitors, who she said “are experiencing what no one human being should ever have to feel.”
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Reports Intense Fighting In Donbas, Says Artillery Needed To Level Playing Field
Ukraine tried to push back Russian troops in the east and south on June 10 as France offered to help ensure access to the port of Odesa to ease fears of a global grain crisis.
Fierce fighting continued in the eastern Donbas region, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces were "holding on" despite Moscow concentrating its firepower there.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The fiercest fighting remains around the eastern industrial city of Syevyerodonetsk, a battle that Zelenskiy has said is pivotal for the fate of the Donbas region.
Ukrainian forces now control roughly one-third of the key city despite Russia throwing overwhelming numbers of troops and equipment into the battle, officials said.
Pro-Russian rebels said they had surrounded the Azot chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk, trapping a small group of Ukrainian forces there.
Rodion Miroshnik, an official in what the separatists call the Luhansk People's Republic, said on Telegram that all escape routes had been cut off. Miroshnik acknowledged the possibility that civilians might still be sheltering at the besieged site.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near the Siverskiy Donets river. He told national television on June 10 that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.
Some areas of the Zaporizhzhya region have been placed under an extended curfew due to “active hostilities in the region and the real threat to life and security,” authorities said.
The curfew will run from 10 p.m. on June 11 to 5 a.m. on June 13 in the Vasylivka, Berdyansk, Melitopol, and Pologi districts.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening report on June 10 that Russian troops launched air strikes on several towns in the Donetsk region using Su-25 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopters, and Mi-8 helicopters.
The General Staff said Russian units were preparing to resume an offensive on the eastern city of Slovyansk, firing artillery at several towns.
None of the reports on fighting could be independently verified.
Zelenskiy's senior aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that, because of Russia's lopsided advantage in heavy artillery, Ukraine was losing between 100 and 200 soldiers daily on the front line.
The figure advanced by Podolyak was higher than a previous estimate by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who on June 9 said Ukraine was losing 100 soldiers a day, and 500 more were wounded. The discrepancy in figures appears to indicate the difficulty of obtaining accurate battlefield information.
Podolyak told the BBC that Ukraine needed hundreds of Western artillery systems to level the playing field with Russia in the Donbas.
Ukraine also asked for humanitarian support to combat an outbreak of dysentery and cholera in the port city of Mariupol, which has been reduced to ruins.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko told national television that sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets.
"Unfortunately...these infection outbreaks will claim thousands more Mariupolites," Boychenko said.
He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on setting up a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said earlier on June 10 in its daily intelligence bulletin that there was a risk of a major cholera outbreak in Mariupol.
The bulletin said isolated cases of cholera have been reported in Mariupol since last month. British intelligence also assessed that Russia was struggling to provide basic public services to the inhabitants of the territories that it has occupied in Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia have conducted another prisoner swap, Mykolayiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. The exchange involved four Russian captives for five Ukrainians, including a village head who was "kidnapped" by Russian forces on March 10, he said.
With concern over Ukrainian grain deliveries growing by the day, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France was ready to assist in an operation to allow safe access to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa.
The port has been subject to a de facto blockade by Russia, and grain is waiting to be exported amid mounting fears of global food shortages, especially in developing countries.
"We are at the disposal of the parties to put in place an operation which would allow access in complete safety to the port of Odesa, in other words for boats to pass through despite the fact that the sea is mined," said an adviser to Macron, who asked not to be named.
Macron’s office announced that the French president will travel to Moldova and Romania next week to express France's solidarity with the two allies.
Macron will visit French troops in Romania on June 14, and go to Moldova the next day.
With reporting by AFP, BBC, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions On Putin, More Than 30 Other Russian Government Officials
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials.
The list of 35 sanctioned officials includes Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and all members of Russia's government and Security Council, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The largely symbolic move, which was approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, bans those listed entry to Ukraine, revokes visas and permits, and blocks their financial assets.
Zelenskiy in the early phase of the war sought a meeting with Putin, an idea that never came close to fruition as the Kremlin said preparatory peace negotiations were necessary.
The peace talks are now frozen and Ukraine is lobbying the European Union to impose a seventh sanctions package on Russia.
"Given that Russia seems to aim to fight in Ukraine to the last Russian, sanctions pressure, of course, needs to be increased," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on June 8.
Russia's education minister said in response that Moscow will not be deterred.
"Today's decision by the Kyiv regime speaks to its inadequacy and inability to control the situation. It's a gesture of desperation, which cannot prevent the integration of Donbas and the liberated territories into a single educational space with Russia," Sergei Kravtsov told Interfax.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
