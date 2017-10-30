Macedonian Opposition Leader Denounces Vote After Apparent SDSM Win In Second Round

The main opposition leader in Macedonia said he would not accept the results of the October 29 local elections after the ruling Social Democrats (SDSM) claimed big gains in the voting.

The SDSM claimed victory in 10 of 19 municipalities that had not been decided in the first round held on October 16, when it won 40 of the total 81 races, including the key contest in the capital, Skopje.

Nikola Gruevski of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said he would not recognize the results and demanded that a snap parliamentary vote be organized by a technical government.

He called for the resignation of the head of the state electoral commission and an investigation of the alleged election fraud.

“Because of the election violence, raping of democracy...threats, pressure, massive bribes, the VMRO-DPMNE does not recognize these elections and will never consider them fair and democratic," said Gruevski, a former prime minister of Macedonia.

Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev rejected Gruevski's allegations.

"I am hoping they will find the strength [to respond] as responsible political subjects," Zaev said.

If confirmed, the SDSM’s sweeping victory would deliver a severe blow to the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party that ruled much of the country for more than a decade.

The VMRO-DPMNE won only in three rural areas near the capital in the first round.

Two hours before the polls closed, election authorities said turnout was about 44 percent – lower than the 49 percent reported at the same time in the first round.

Nongovernmental organizations monitoring the elections reported a small number of violations.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE competed head-to-head in 20 municipalities between the parties’ mayoral candidates, according to Balkan Insight. In 14 of them, the SDSM secured a lead in the first round, while the VMRO-DPMNE had a slight lead in six.

The junior ruling party Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), which secured victories in two municipalities in the first round, led in most municipalities in the northwest of the country, where most ethnic Albanians live.

But a coalition made after the first round between another junior ruling party, the Alliance for Albanians, and the opposition BESA movement threatens the DUI’s dominance. In the first round in most of the mainly ethnic Albanian areas, these two parties' combined votes either matched or exceeded the number of votes won by the DUI.

Albanians make up about a quarter of the country's population of about 2.1 million.

Addressing supporters following the first round of voting, Zaev said that the results marked the end of an era of "nationalism" in Macedonia presided over by Gruevski and the VMRO during 11 years in power.

Gruevski faces criminal investigations involving allegations of corruption and a wire-tapping scandal, charges he has denied.

Zaev’s SDSM had sought a solid show of support as it looks to speed up the small Balkan state's bid for membership in NATO and the European Union.

The party formed a ruling coalition with the ethnic Albanian DUI earlier this year in a move that ousted the VMRO and ended a three-year governmental crisis.



With reporting by Reuters and BalkanInsight

