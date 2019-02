Representatives from NATO's 29 member states signed an accession agreement with Macedonia, starting the formal process for membership of the Western military alliance. Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov signed the pact in Brussels on February 6 with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison, among others. The move followed a deal between Macedonia and NATO-member Greece under which Macedonia agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.