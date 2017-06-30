Macedonia's Special Prosecutor Charges 94 In Illegal Wiretapping Scandal

Macedonia’s special prosecutor said on June 29 that her office has charged 94 people in connection with an illegal wiretapping scandal which brought down the previous government.

The prosecutor, Katica Janeva, raised the abuse of power charges ahead of a legal deadline on June 30. Her office was established in EU-brokered talks in 2015 in an attempt to defuse a dangerous political blockade over the wiretapping matter.

The suspects were not named, but Macedonian media reported that longtime former prime minister Nikola Gruevski and other high-ranking members of his government were among those charged and that Janeva is considering asking for their detention.

Gruevski, who was prime minister from 2006 until early 2016, branded the charges "classic political persecution" and said they were unfounded.

Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev, who led the opposition until he took over last month, had accused Gruevski of eavesdropping on 20,000 Macedonians to strengthen his grip on power.

Politicians, government officials, activists, journalists, and judges were among those thought to have been victims of wiretapping.

The scandal eventually led to early elections in December, in which Gruevski’s nationalist VMRO party again won the most seats, but was unable to find allies to muster a governing majority.

