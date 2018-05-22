Macedonian Climber Dies Attempting To Scale Mount Everest

A Macedonian mountain climber has died while making a final push for the summit of Mount Everest, according to Nepalese mountaineering officials.

Gjeorgi Petkov, 63, collapsed above Camp Three at 7,200 meters (23,625 feet) on May 20, they said.

Local media reported that the climber died of cardiac arrest. It was the fourth death of the current spring climbing season in the Nepali Himilayas.

Last week a solo Russian climber died of altitude problems just below the summit of Lhotse, the world's fourth highest peak that borders Everest.

A sherpa guide is presumed dead after he went missing on his descent from the summit of Everest.

An Italian climber died last month on Mount Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh highest peak.

Around 400 people have so far reached the summit of Everest in the busy spring climbing season -- which runs during April and May -- gets into full swing.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters

