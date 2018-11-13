Macedonian Ex-PM Gruevski 'Seeking Political Asylum' In Hungary

A post on former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's Facebook page says that he is in Hungary and is asking for political asylum.

Macedonian police have issued an arrest warrant for Gruevski, who has been convicted and sentenced to two years in prison on corruption-related charges.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said the warrant was issued on November 12 following court instructions, after judges on November 9 rejected Gruevski's final appeal against his serving the sentence.

The former leader of the conservative main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE was sentenced in May to two years in prison for unlawfully influencing Interior Ministry officials over the purchase of a luxury vehicle at an estimated cost of 600,000 euros ($680,000).

But court clerks have tried in vain to locate Gruevski and personally serve him the order to present himself at the prison.

Gruevski, 48, was prime minister from 2006 to 2016. He is the former leader of VMRO-DPMNE, which claims he is being politically persecuted.

He is still facing three other corruption trials, including over a major wiretapping scandal, and could be handed longer sentences than the one already given to him.