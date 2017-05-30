Macedonian Parliament To Debate, Vote On New Government This Week

The Macedonian parliament is scheduled to start debating the installation of a new cabinet on May 30, in the final step toward an historic transfer of power in the Balkan nation.

Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev sent over his picks for the new 26-member cabinet on May 29, made up of members of his party and two small ethnic Albanian parties that joined with him to form a governing coalition that controls 62 parliamentary seats.

A confidence vote on the proposed government is expected by midnight on May 31. Engulfed in a longrunning political crisis, Macedonia has been governed by a caretaker cabinet since January 2016.

When Zaev takes over as prime minister, it will mark the end of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party's 11-year reign.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's VMRO party placed first in December's snap elections, but did not win a governing majority. It holds 51 of parliament's 120 seats.

For months after the inconclusive election, Gruevski, who is facing a corruption investigation, tried to force new elections, despite Zaev having secured a new majority with ethnic Albanian parties.

Zaev faces challenges after years of neglected reforms stalled Macedonia's progress towards joining the European Union.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa