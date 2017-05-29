Macron Accuses Russian State Media Of 'Propaganda'

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russian state news outlets of spreading "fake news" and "propaganda" against him during May's presidential election campaign. Macron's comments came during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 29 following a meeting at the Versailles Palace outside Paris. It was the first encounter between the two men since Macron's decisive May 7 victory over right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, a Putin admirer whom the Kremlin and its surrogates appeared to favor. (Reuters)