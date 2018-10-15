Mail-Bomb Blast Leaves Russian Jewish Group Leader In Hospital In Kazan

A businessman and Jewish civic group leader in Russia's Tatarstan region has been hospitalized along with his assistant after a package they received by mail exploded in his office.

The parcel exploded in Mikhail Skoblionok's office in Kazan early on October 15, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said.

It said Skoblionok and his female assistant were hospitalized with burns and eye injuries.

The committee said it is investigating the blast as an attempted murder.

Skoblionok is president of the Jewish Cultural Autonomy, a local nongovernmental organization he has led since 2008.

He founded and heads a company that sells oil products and is involved in construction.

With reporting by Interfax