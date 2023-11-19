Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Majlis
Subscribe
Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Recent Attacks Spotlight Gender Violence In Kazakhstan

Recent Attacks Spotlight Gender Violence In Kazakhstan
Embed
Recent Attacks Spotlight Gender Violence In Kazakhstan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:51:20 0:00
Direct link

Headlines in Kazakhstan in recent weeks have been dominated by reports of violence against women. Two women were the victims of rape. In one case, the victim said police pressured her to drop the complaint against her attacker. In the other, the accused rapist was the local chief of police. A third woman is dead after her husband, a former government minister, beat her to death in a restaurant. Are the law and society in Kazakhstan failing to protect women, and what can be done to change the situation? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this issue are guests Khalida Azhigulova, a lawyer and international consultant on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse; Svetlana Dzardanova, human rights and corruption researcher at Freedom for Eurasia; and Zhanar Sekerbayeva, co-founder of the Kazakhstan Feminist Initiative Feminita with focus on lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans women's rights.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on Apple Podcasts or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG