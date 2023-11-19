Headlines in Kazakhstan in recent weeks have been dominated by reports of violence against women. Two women were the victims of rape. In one case, the victim said police pressured her to drop the complaint against her attacker. In the other, the accused rapist was the local chief of police. A third woman is dead after her husband, a former government minister, beat her to death in a restaurant. Are the law and society in Kazakhstan failing to protect women, and what can be done to change the situation? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this issue are guests Khalida Azhigulova, a lawyer and international consultant on the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse; Svetlana Dzardanova, human rights and corruption researcher at Freedom for Eurasia; and Zhanar Sekerbayeva, co-founder of the Kazakhstan Feminist Initiative Feminita with focus on lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans women's rights.