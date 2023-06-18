Accessibility links

Majlis
Majlis

How Colonialism Shapes Our Discussion About Central Asia

How Colonialism Shapes Our Discussion About Central Asia

A recent article from the American Political Science Association (APSA) examined how the words used to describe Central Asia sometimes reinforce the region’s image as being part of Russia or the Soviet Union. Amid growing awareness of Central Asia’s colonial history, some argue it is time to move beyond terms such as “post-Soviet,” “near abroad,” or “Russia’s backyard” when referring to Central Asia today. Join host Bruce Pannier for a thought-provoking conversation on decolonizing Central Asian discourse with the co-authors of the APSA article: Botakoz Kassymbekova, a lecturer and assistant professor of modern history at the University of Basel; and Erica Marat, a professor at the National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

