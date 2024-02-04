Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Majlis
Subscribe
Majlis

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify RSS Feed

Huge EU Investment Program Looks To Expand Middle Corridor To Central Asia

Huge EU Investment Program Looks To Expand Middle Corridor To Central Asia
Embed
Huge EU Investment Program Looks To Expand Middle Corridor To Central Asia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:44:42 0:00
Direct link

On January 29-30, Brussels hosted an Investors Forum for European Union-Central Asia Transport Connectivity. At the forum, EU officials announced that European and international investors would commit 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) in support and investments toward transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, as part of the EU’s Global Gateway trade network. The money will go toward a wide assortment of projects -- from roads and railways to renewable energy resources. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss what is in this 10-billion-euro package are guests Samuel Doveri Vesterbye, director of the European Neighborhood Council, and Kestutis Jankauskas, the European Union’s ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG