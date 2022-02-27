Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Putin, Ukraine, And Why There's Uneasiness In Central Asia
On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on the ramifications for Central Asia of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent comments about "historic Russian lands" and what the ripple effects will be for new sanctions being imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
