Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Subscribe
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Putin, Ukraine, And Why There's Uneasiness In Central Asia

Putin, Ukraine, And Why There's Uneasiness In Central Asia
Embed
Putin, Ukraine, And Why There's Uneasiness In Central Asia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:43:07 0:00
Direct link

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on the ramifications for Central Asia of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent comments about "historic Russian lands" and what the ripple effects will be for new sanctions being imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG