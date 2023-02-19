Central Asia's Sexual Violence Problem

Women and girls in Central Asia who are victims of sexual violence have little chance of obtaining justice. The laws work against them. Society often works against them. The organization Equality Now, which specializes in human rights, sex discriminatory laws, gender equality, and legislative change to create a just world for women and girls, released a report on January 24 on sexual violence laws in Eurasia that includes findings from Central Asia. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this topic are Janette Akhilgova, Eurasia consultant at Equality Now; Dilfuza Kurolova, a human rights lawyer and activist for gender equality from Uzbekistan; and Subhiya Mastonshoeva, a researcher with thematic experience in human rights, gender, and justice issues including prevention and response to violence against women and girls in Tajikistan.