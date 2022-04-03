Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Central Asians Distancing Themselves From Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine
On this week's Majlis podcast, we discuss the evolving public positions of some Central Asian states regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine. No government in the region has gone so far as to criticize Moscow’s military campaign, but officials in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are calling for an end to the bloodshed, making clear that they will not recognize the independence of pro-Russia separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine.
Episodes
-
March 27, 2022
Central Asians On The Front Lines In Ukraine
-
-
-
March 06, 2022
The Central Asian Dilemma Over Russia’s Attack On Ukraine
-
February 27, 2022
Putin, Ukraine, And Why There's Uneasiness In Central Asia
-
February 20, 2022
Establishment Of Dynastic Rule in Turkmenistan Set For March 12