Podcast: Majlis

Central Asians Distancing Themselves From Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

Central Asians Distancing Themselves From Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine
Central Asians Distancing Themselves From Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

On this week's Majlis podcast, we discuss the evolving public positions of some Central Asian states regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine. No government in the region has gone so far as to criticize Moscow’s military campaign, but officials in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are calling for an end to the bloodshed, making clear that they will not recognize the independence of pro-Russia separatist-held areas in eastern Ukraine.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

