Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Majlis
Subscribe
Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Combating Gender-Based Violence In Central Asia

Combating Gender-Based Violence In Central Asia
Embed
Combating Gender-Based Violence In Central Asia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:52:43 0:00
Direct link

For many women in Central Asia, International Women’s Day on March 8 holds no meaning. Too many women and girls in the region are already victims of violence, often on a regular basis, and cases of sexual violence and domestic abuse are growing. What's being done to end the violence? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this topic are Najla Ayoubi, a lawyer and former judge in Afghanistan who is currently chief of coalition and global programs at the Every Woman Coalition; Gulbakhor Makhkamova, head of the Gulrukhsor Crisis Center and Women’s Shelter located in Khujand, Tajikistan; and Leila Nazgul Seitbek, chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia and a member of the working group for the global treaty to end all forms of violence women and girls.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG