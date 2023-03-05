Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Combating Gender-Based Violence In Central Asia
For many women in Central Asia, International Women’s Day on March 8 holds no meaning. Too many women and girls in the region are already victims of violence, often on a regular basis, and cases of sexual violence and domestic abuse are growing. What's being done to end the violence? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this topic are Najla Ayoubi, a lawyer and former judge in Afghanistan who is currently chief of coalition and global programs at the Every Woman Coalition; Gulbakhor Makhkamova, head of the Gulrukhsor Crisis Center and Women’s Shelter located in Khujand, Tajikistan; and Leila Nazgul Seitbek, chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia and a member of the working group for the global treaty to end all forms of violence women and girls.
