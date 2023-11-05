How Distant Wars Impact Central Asia

Geographically, Central Asia is located a comfortable distance away from the wars in the Caucasus, Ukraine, and the Middle East, but these conflicts affect Central Asia’s governments, as well as the region’s people. For different reasons, the fighting in those three areas is causing rifts and bringing new challenges. How are the region’s governments reacting to the conflicts? How do Central Asia’s residents feel about the wars -- and their leaders’ responses to them? Which combatants can Central Asians openly support, and how? Joining host Bruce Pannier to look at these questions are Joseph Epstein, a legislative fellow at the Endowment for Middle East Truth who focuses on the post-Soviet Space and the Middle East; Mukhtar Senggirbay, managing editor at RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, known locally as Azattyq; and Salimjon Aioubov, director of RFERL’s Tajik Service, known locally as Ozodi. (Editor's Note: Some of the claims made by podcast participants about the fighting between Israel and Hamas have not been confirmed.)