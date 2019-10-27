Majlis Podcast: Pressure On The Press In Tajikistan Grows, As Crucial Ruling Looms
Nine journalists from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service appear to be just days away from losing their accreditation to report. The current dilemma facing Ozodi, one of the last independent sources of news inside Tajikistan, is the latest example of the slide in respect for human rights and media and political freedoms exhibited by the Tajik authorities.
