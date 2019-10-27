Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis

Majlis Podcast: Pressure On The Press In Tajikistan Grows, As Crucial Ruling Looms

Majlis Podcast: Pressure On The Press In Tajikistan Grows, As Crucial Ruling Looms
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:07 0:00
Direct link

Nine journalists from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service appear to be just days away from losing their accreditation to report. The current dilemma facing Ozodi, one of the last independent sources of news inside Tajikistan, is the latest example of the slide in respect for human rights and media and political freedoms exhibited by the Tajik authorities.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG