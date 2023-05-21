Accessibility links

Xian Summit Shows Chinese-Central Asian Relations Moving Forward

The Central Asian and Chinese presidents met at a summit in Xian, China, on May 18-19. This was the first-ever summit of just the Central Asian and Chinese leaders and it comes as the six countries’ foreign policies are evolving to cope with the political fallout from Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine. What did the Xian summit tell us about Central Asian-Chinese relations and the direction those relations are headed? Joining host Bruce Pannier are Giulia Sciorati, postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Trento in Italy, whose research focuses on memory and culture in diplomacy, particularly in China’s relations with Central Asia; and Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

