Climate Change In Central Asia
Across Central Asia there have been reports of abnormally high temperatures this summer and this follows the drought that the area experienced last year. In the mountains of eastern Central Asia, glaciers continue to shrink. The signs of climate change in the region are clear. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at how the bad the problem is, what can be expected in the coming years, and what Central Asia can do to mitigate the effects of climate change there.
