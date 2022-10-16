The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has proved to be of little value for some of its members recently. The regional alliance failed to come to the aid of member state Armenia when it was attacked by non-member state Azerbaijan in September. Days later, the CSTO failed to play any meaningful role when two other members -- Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – engaged in a brief conflict. With major CSTO partner Russia mired in the war it started in Ukraine, does the organization have a future?