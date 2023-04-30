Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Gold Mining And Resource Nationalism In Kyrgyzstan
A recent Oxus Society report on Kyrgyzstan’s resource nationalism raises questions concerning officials’ messaging about the economic value of extracted mineral wealth and environmental conservation. The report finds that Kyrgyzstan’s vast gold reserves have enriched only a select few, and mining has caused irreparable ecological damage. Authorities often target those who object to mining projects. How is resource nationalism creating slow violence in Kyrgyzstan? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this are the authors of the Oxus Society report Beril Ocakli, who leads the research project China, The EU And Economic Development In Eastern Europe And Eurasia at the Berlin-based Center for East European and International Studies; and Vincent Artman, professor of geography and peace and conflict studies at Wayne State University and the University of Delaware.
