Violence In Central Asia's Only Two Autonomous Regions

Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan and Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan are the only two regions in the five Central Asian states with nominal autonomy. There have been peaceful protests that turned violent in both regions in the last two months, leaving, officially, 34 people dead, though there are groups that claim the figure is higher. This Majlis Podcast looks at what is similar and what is different in the unrest in Gorno-Badakhshan and Karakalpakstan.