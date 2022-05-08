Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Central Asia Again Worried About Attacks From Northern Afghanistan
The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) claimed to have launched rockets at Uzbekistan from a border town in northern Afghanistan. Uzbek and Afghan officials denied it, but there is evidence that a failed attack did happen and evidence of other IS-K attacks in northern Afghanistan. Meanwhile, IS-K has been making threats on social media against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the increasing violence in northern Afghanistan and what it means for Central Asia.
