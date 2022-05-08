Accessibility links

Central Asia Again Worried About Attacks From Northern Afghanistan

The Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) claimed to have launched rockets at Uzbekistan from a border town in northern Afghanistan. Uzbek and Afghan officials denied it, but there is evidence that a failed attack did happen and evidence of other IS-K attacks in northern Afghanistan. Meanwhile, IS-K has been making threats on social media against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This week’s Majlis podcast looks at the increasing violence in northern Afghanistan and what it means for Central Asia.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

