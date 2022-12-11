Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Karakalpaks Speak About The Situation In Uzbekistan

The trial of 22 Karakalpaks started in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, on November 28. They are accused of involvement in violence that left at least 21 people dead in western Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Republic in early July. The defendants’ confessions of guilt, and assurances in the courtroom that they have been well treated since being detained, are raising suspicions the accused are not free to speak the truth. Two Karakalpaks living outside Uzbekistan join host Bruce Pannier to give some insight into public opinion on the July violence, the investigation into the unrest, and the court proceedings. Due to concerns for the safety of family and friends back in Karakalpakstan, this week’s guests are using the pseudonyms Aysulu Azatova and Makset Saparov. Their voices have also been altered to help conceal their identities.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

