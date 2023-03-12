Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
A Look At Kazakhstan’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections
On March 19, voters in Kazakhstan will go to the polls to elect members of the Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament. As a result of constitutional amendments approved in 2022, a limited number of seats are open to independent candidates. How else are the new constitutional changes affecting these elections? Does the public see any difference? What are the expectations for winning candidates? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this and more are Paolo Sorbello, the English-language editor at the Kazakh independent media outlet vlast.kz, and Darkhan Umirbekov, digital editor at the Astana bureau of RFE/RL’s Kazakh service, known locally as Azattyq.
Episodes
-
March 05, 2023
Combating Gender-Based Violence In Central Asia
-
February 26, 2023
How Moscow’s War In Ukraine Is Changing Russian-Central Asian Relations
-
February 19, 2023
Central Asia's Sexual Violence Problem
-
February 12, 2023
The Carefully Managed Trials Of Karakalpak Protesters
-
February 05, 2023
How Kyrgyzstan 'Has Slid Towards Autocracy'
-
January 29, 2023
Turkmenistan: Nice Try, Son