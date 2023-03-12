On March 19, voters in Kazakhstan will go to the polls to elect members of the Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament. As a result of constitutional amendments approved in 2022, a limited number of seats are open to independent candidates. How else are the new constitutional changes affecting these elections? Does the public see any difference? What are the expectations for winning candidates? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss this and more are Paolo Sorbello, the English-language editor at the Kazakh independent media outlet vlast.kz, and Darkhan Umirbekov, digital editor at the Astana bureau of RFE/RL’s Kazakh service, known locally as Azattyq.