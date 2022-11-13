Incumbent Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev is sure to win Kazakhstan’s early presidential election on November 20. But this has been a tumultuous year for the country, starting with the largest outbreak of violence in its brief history and an array of problems linked to Kazakhstan’s ties with giant neighbor Russia amid the latter’s war on Ukraine. Will Toqaev’s decision to have an early vote help resolve any of these and other issues? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the topic are Ben Godwin, the head of analysis at PRISM Political Risk Management who lived and worked in Kazakhstan for seven years and continues to track events there, and Darkhan Umirbekov, digital editor at RFE/RL’s Kazakh service in Astana.