Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Lingering Conflict Along The Kyrgyz-Tajik Border

Local authorities say at least two people were hospitalized after an April 3 clash at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

On April 3, residents of the Kyrgyz village of Uch-Dobo and the Tajik village of Macha’i threw stones at each other.

It's not the first time there have been clashes among villagers living along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and there have been occasions when it was much more serious than a rock fight.

But this most recent incident stands out, especially now that Uzbekistan's relations with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are improving.

The Uzbek-Kyrgyz and Uzbek-Tajik borders were where most of the violence used to occur along borders in the Ferghana Valley, but that is no longer true.

That dubious distinction currently seems to belong to the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

What are the causes of the continued friction along the Kyrgyz-Tajik frontier and what possible solutions are there to these problems?

RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on the unresolved issues along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The Majlis was fortunate to have some of the leading authorities on this region and the history of the conflict there.

Joining us from Manchester was Madeleine Reeves, a senior lecturer in social anthropology at the University of Manchester and also the author of Border Work: Spatial Lives Of The State In Rural Central Asia, which is about the exact area in question.

Also taking part in the talk from the United Kingdom was Anna Matveeva, a senior visiting fellow at Kings College who also worked as part of a UN project focusing on the de-escalation of tensions along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

And from Dushanbe we had Jafar Nematzoda (Usmonov), a fellow at George Washington University and author of a report about the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

I've also been in that region a number of times, most recently just a couple of years ago, so I had a couple of things to say, too.

