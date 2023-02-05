How Kyrgyzstan 'Has Slid Towards Autocracy'

For some 30 years, Kyrgyzstan has had the reputation of being the most democratic country in Central Asia. That is changing quickly. A new constitution approved in 2021 gave President Sadyr Japarov sweeping powers, and he has been using these to clamp down on political opposition, civil society, and independent media. In its most recent Corruption Perceptions Index, Transparency International said, "While [Kyrgyzstan] used to be a democratic outlier among its neighbors, the country has slid towards autocracy." Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the dramatic events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan are, Gulnoza Said, head of the Europe and Central Asia program at the Committee to Protect Journalists, Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at Human Rights Watch, and Bakyt Beshimov, a former member of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament and a former ambassador to the OSCE who currently teaches at Northeastern University.