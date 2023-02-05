Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
How Kyrgyzstan 'Has Slid Towards Autocracy'
For some 30 years, Kyrgyzstan has had the reputation of being the most democratic country in Central Asia. That is changing quickly. A new constitution approved in 2021 gave President Sadyr Japarov sweeping powers, and he has been using these to clamp down on political opposition, civil society, and independent media. In its most recent Corruption Perceptions Index, Transparency International said, "While [Kyrgyzstan] used to be a democratic outlier among its neighbors, the country has slid towards autocracy." Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the dramatic events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan are, Gulnoza Said, head of the Europe and Central Asia program at the Committee to Protect Journalists, Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at Human Rights Watch, and Bakyt Beshimov, a former member of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament and a former ambassador to the OSCE who currently teaches at Northeastern University.
Episodes
-
January 29, 2023
Turkmenistan: Nice Try, Son
-
January 22, 2023
Powerful Tashkent Mayor Suddenly Fired
-
January 15, 2023
Podcast: The Terrible Rights Situation In Turkmenistan
-
January 08, 2023
The Year Since 'Bloody January' In Kazakhstan
-
January 01, 2023
2022: A Raucous Year For Central Asia
-
December 25, 2022
A Big Year For Turkish-Central Asian Relations