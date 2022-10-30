Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Kyrgyz Government Jails Opponents, Blocks RFE/RL
After Kyrgyz officials announced the terms of a proposed border agreement with Uzbekistan in early October, there were protests and a committee was established to oppose the border deal. Kyrgyz authorities have detained more than 20 opponents of the agreement, many of them well-known figures in the country with many supporters. The authorities also blocked the website of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service. Tensions are high again in Kyrgyzstan, a country that has seen three revolutions since 2005. Discussing the situation in Kyrgyzstan are guests Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer and chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional lawyer and associate professor teaching international law at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.
