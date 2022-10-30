Accessibility links

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

After Kyrgyz officials announced the terms of a proposed border agreement with Uzbekistan in early October, there were protests and a committee was established to oppose the border deal. Kyrgyz authorities have detained more than 20 opponents of the agreement, many of them well-known figures in the country with many supporters. The authorities also blocked the website of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service. Tensions are high again in Kyrgyzstan, a country that has seen three revolutions since 2005. Discussing the situation in Kyrgyzstan are guests Leila Nazgul Seiitbek, a lawyer and chairwoman of the NGO Freedom for Eurasia, and Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional lawyer and associate professor teaching international law at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

