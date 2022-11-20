Podcast: Kyrgyz Government Turns Up The Heat On Critics

Accessibility links

President Sadyr Japarov's government is showing its intolerance for citizens who question government decisions. In a widely posted video and photos, veteran rights defender Aziza Abdurasulova, who is in her 70s, was dragged away by police outside the government building in Bishkek on November 15. Abdurasulova has been a vocal critic of the detentions of more than two dozen people who oppose a controversial border deal Japarov's government reached with neighboring Uzbekistan. Who is being targeted in Kyrgyzstan and why? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the topic are Syinat Sultanalieva, researcher on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for Human Rights Watch, and Ivar Dale, senior policy adviser at the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, who was in Kyrgyzstan in October.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

