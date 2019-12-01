Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Majlis Podcast: Kyrgyzstan’s Kings Of Corruption

Majlis Podcast: Kyrgyzstan’s Kings Of Corruption
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:34:52 0:00
Direct link

A recently released report by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Azattyk, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and its Kyrgyz member center Kloop, details an elaborate scheme involving Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service that saw hundreds of millions of dollars of ill-gotten gains transferred outside the country.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG