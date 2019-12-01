Majlis Podcast: Kyrgyzstan’s Kings Of Corruption
A recently released report by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Azattyk, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and its Kyrgyz member center Kloop, details an elaborate scheme involving Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service that saw hundreds of millions of dollars of ill-gotten gains transferred outside the country.
