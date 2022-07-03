A New Era For Iranian-Central Asian Relations?

Iran’s relations with the countries of Central Asian have been up and down for more than 30 years. Now there are signs that their ties are again strengthening: Between May 29 and June 19, three Centra Asian presidents paid official visits to Iran. One reason for the outreach is the unreliability of the region’s traditional trade route through Russia after international sanctions were imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine. But there are also other factors at play. This week’s Majlis podcast discusses the warming ties between Central Asia and Iran.