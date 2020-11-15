Majlis Podcast: New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at this latest revelations concerning the alleged corruption network involving the former deputy head of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, and Chinese-born businessman Khabibula Abdukadyr, and the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan.