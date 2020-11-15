Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at this latest revelations concerning the alleged corruption network involving the former deputy head of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, and Chinese-born businessman Khabibula Abdukadyr, and the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

