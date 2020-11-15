Majlis Podcast: Unpacking New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme

A new report jointly done by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Kyrgyzstan’s independent Kloop news website, Bellingcat, and RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Azattyk, was just released.

'His Murder Is Necessary': Man Who Exposed Kyrgyz Smuggling Scheme Was Hunted By Contract Killers was published on November 10 and is the latest of several reports dealing with the alleged corruption network involving the former deputy head of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, and Chinese-born businessman Khabibula Abdukadyr, and the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at this latest report.

This week's guests are, from Sarajevo, the editor of the OCCRP, Ilya Lozovsky; from Bishkek, the co-founder of Kloop, Bektour Iskender; from Prague, RFE/RL’s Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.