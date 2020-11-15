Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Unpacking New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme

Raimbek Matraimov

A new report jointly done by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Kyrgyzstan’s independent Kloop news website, Bellingcat, and RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Azattyk, was just released.

'His Murder Is Necessary': Man Who Exposed Kyrgyz Smuggling Scheme Was Hunted By Contract Killers was published on November 10 and is the latest of several reports dealing with the alleged corruption network involving the former deputy head of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, and Chinese-born businessman Khabibula Abdukadyr, and the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at this latest report.

This week's guests are, from Sarajevo, the editor of the OCCRP, Ilya Lozovsky; from Bishkek, the co-founder of Kloop, Bektour Iskender; from Prague, RFE/RL’s Enterprise Editor Carl Schreck; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme
Embed
Majlis Podcast: New Revelations In Kyrgyz Corruption Scheme
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:44:22 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Blog Archive

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG