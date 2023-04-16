Accessibility links

What An Oil Workers' Protest Tells Us About The New Kazakhstan

What An Oil Workers' Protest Tells Us About The New Kazakhstan
What An Oil Workers' Protest Tells Us About The New Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev says he is creating a new Kazakhstan. But when unemployed oil workers from the western city of Zhanaozen made their way to the capital, Astana, on April 9, Kazakh authorities dealt with the issue in the same old way. What does the recent demonstration in Astana tell us about the government's vision of a new Kazakhstan? Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss the old methods of new Kazakhstan are guests Assel Tutumlu, lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Political Science at the Near East University in Nicosia, and Luca Anceschi, professor of Central Asian Studies at Glasgow University.

